Battle Buddies of the 1002nd QM CO

Pfc. Wilkerson and Pfc. Romero are friends who joined the Army Reserves together after high school. They shipped off to different Basic Combat Trainings, but reunited during Advanced Individual Training at Fort Lee, VA.

Now they serve together in the 1002nd Quartermaster Company (QM CO) in Beaumont, TX.

The 1002nd QM CO is a part of the 373rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and the 211th Regional Support Group.

