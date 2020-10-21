Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle Buddies of the 1002nd QM CO

    BEAUMONT, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Story by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Pfc. Wilkerson and Pfc. Romero are friends who joined the Army Reserves together after high school. They shipped off to different Basic Combat Trainings, but reunited during Advanced Individual Training at Fort Lee, VA.
    Now they serve together in the 1002nd Quartermaster Company (QM CO) in Beaumont, TX.
    The 1002nd QM CO is a part of the 373rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and the 211th Regional Support Group.

