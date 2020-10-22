Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Photo Essay: U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command restriction-of-movement operations at Fort McCoy

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command restriction-of-movement operations at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | U.S. Navy recruits wait to go into a dining facility Oct. 1, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis....... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    U.S. Navy recruits walk to their barracks and to dining facilities Oct. 1, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The Navy’s Recruit Training Command (RTC) of Great Lakes, Ill., worked with the Army at Fort McCoy so the post could serve as a restriction-of-movement (ROM) site for Navy recruits prior to entering basic training.

    Additional personnel support from the Navy’s Great Lakes, Ill., Millington, Tenn., and Washington, D.C., sites deployed to McCoy to assist RTC in conducting the initial 14-day ROM to help reduce the risk of bringing the coronavirus to RTC should any individual be infected.

    More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

    This is also the first time Fort McCoy has supported the Navy in this capacity.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 16:04
    Story ID: 381571
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command restriction-of-movement operations at Fort McCoy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Navy
    Sailors
    recruits
    training
    Fort McCoy
    Navy recruits
    Navy Recruit Training Command
    Total Force Training Center
    military basic training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT