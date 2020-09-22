NIOD Sailor recognized as Service Person of the Month

GROTON, Conn. - A Sailor assigned to Navy Information Operations Detachment (NIOD) Groton was recognized by the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut (the Chamber) and Groton Rotary Club as the April Service Person of the Month (SPOM) for outstanding achievements and contributions to his command and community during a small, physically-distanced ceremony at Washington Park, Sept. 22.



During the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chamber suspended in-person ceremonies for the SPOM program. The recognition of Logistic Specialist 1st Class (LS1) Robert Jordan, a native of Marmaduke, Arkansas, is the first SPOM ceremony the Chamber has held since March.



Jordan is the sole logistics specialist in the supply department at NIOD Groton, and manages the command’s funds for resources and equipment.



“LS1 Jordan manages our entire budget in excess of $1.25 million,” said Chief Cryptologic Technician Maintenance Travis Vahlberg, assigned to NIOD Groton. “He ensures our continued success through multiple lines of accounting and contracts that require ongoing maintenance and coordination that [he] handles flawlessly.”



NIOD Groton’s Officer in Charge Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Adams, said Jordan is not only a great Sailor at work but also an active member of the community.



“Sometimes for those working demanding military missions, the first aspect we overlook are the communities we spend every day in,” said Adams. “LS1 Jordan inspires me to not lose sight of commitment to the community. His dedication to local charity initiatives and the Connecticut Foster program highlights how much of a well-rounded person he is, even when not wearing the uniform.”



Jordan and his wife volunteer as foster parents; another way in which he believes he can make a difference in the world.



“We all need a little help, and when we can come together to help a cause, it makes the world a little better,” said Jordan. “So many children in our society need a safe home for various reasons, even if it's just for a couple of nights or long term. It takes a village to raise a child. At the moment my wife and I can provide a safe place for a child to stay.”



SPOM is a year-long program run by the Chamber, and Southeastern Connecticut service organizations such as the Groton Rotary Club, in which 12 local military members are recognized for their accomplishments, not only in the line of duty but also in the greater community.

