Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $8.3 million modification on a firm-fixed-price task order, Oct. 15, to CH2M Hill Constructors, Inc. from Colorado, for Hurricane Sally recovery at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola.



“This stabilization effort will prevent further damage to facilities on NAS Pensacola and cleanup of storm damage,” said Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division (FEAD) Director Lt. Cmdr. Oliver Wise. “Currently Global Contingency Construction (GCC) is working on many temporary roof repairs, as well as water extraction and debris removal from damaged facilities.”



The work to be performed provides for immediate restoration, sustainment and clean-up recovery actions due to damaged caused by Hurricane Sally. Specific elements of work include roofing and seal building envelope; rip out and tear out; mold remediation; vegetation and tree clearing, to include chipping; waste and debris collection, with removal and disposal; traffic management; and security fencing.



The work is expected to be completed by November 2020.



The award of this modification brought the total contract task order value to $22.6 million.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.22.2020 Date Posted: 10.22.2020 11:14 Story ID: 381502 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Pensacola receives funds for damage caused by Hurricane Sally, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.