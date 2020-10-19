Lt. Gen. S. K. Sinai visits 25th Infantry Division

Photo By Spc. Jessica Scott | SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii - A 25th Infantry Division CH-47 Chinook carries a sling...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Jessica Scott | SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii - A 25th Infantry Division CH-47 Chinook carries a sling load with a M777 Howitzer in preparation for a capabilities demonstration for Lt. Gen. S K Saini, Vice Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army on Schofield Barracks East Range, Hawaii, on Oct. 19, 2020. This visit will enhance the operational and strategic level collaboration between the two armies and builds towards a free and open USINDOPACOM see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii—The United States and India are international partners who share similar interests critical to a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.



The two nations continued to build upon those interests when Lt. Gen. S. K. Saini visited the 25th Infantry Division’s premier training facility, the Lightning Academy located near Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct. 19, 2020.



"We are thankful for the opportunities to discuss how we train expert leaders and personally engage with Lt. Gen. S. K. Saini, Vice Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army,” said Brig. Gen. Patrick Gaydon, Deputy Commanding General - Support, 25th Inf. Div. “Exchanges like these strengthen relationships and allow us to share information on common equipment. It is these relationships that give us the tools to address regional challenges together."



Despite the less than favorable weather conditions, the Soldiers of the 25th Inf. Div. executed an air assault gun raid with an M777 Howitzer, followed by a training drill intended to showcase the actions the Soldiers would execute in battle.



“Showcasing our capabilities to international military forces is integral to our mission as an Army,” said 1st Lt. Curran Reschlein, platoon leader, Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Artillery, 25th Inf. Div. “The successful Air Assault ‘today’ inspires trust in our international partners that our Army is more than capable of achieving overwhelming success in any mission.”



The trip is the first in a series of collaborations between the two nations as senior U.S. leaders will visit India next week in addition to participating in multiple combined training exercises slated for early next year.



“India will well be the most consequential partner for us, in the Indo-Pacific for us for sure, in this century,” said U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper to the Atlantic Council on Tuesday.



The day ended with Gaydon and Saini showing gratitude for the day’s events through a gift exchange as a symbol of friendship and partnership.



Parting words from Saini concluded the visit, I was happy to be able to see some of the things the U.S. Army in Hawaii had to offer and hope to continue strengthening both armies in the coming years, he said.