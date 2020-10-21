Sailors, recruits celebrate 245th Navy birthday at Fort McCoy

U.S. Navy Sailors and recruits, along with Fort McCoy Garrison command team personnel, celebrated the 245th Navy birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony at lunchtime Oct. 13 at For McCoy.



U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command is currently using barracks at Fort McCoy as quarantine space for its new recruits. Recruits quarantine for two weeks before beginning their basic training to reduce the chances of an outbreak of COVID-19 during training. Recruits and their instructors follow social distancing and preventative guidelines issued during the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during their stay at Fort McCoy.



The celebration included a brief history of the Navy presented by Senior Chief Petty officer Przemek Krysinski. The Department of the Navy was established Oct. 13, 1775, by the Continental Congress at the beginning of the Revolutionary War. A thorough history of the U.S. Navy is available online at www.history.navy.mil.



Lt. Col. Alexander Carter, deputy garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Major. Paul Mantha, garrison command sergeant major, with the Fort McCoy Garrison command team also attended the celebration. U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command instructors thanked Fort McCoy personnel for their assistance in ensuring training could continue despite the restrictions put in place by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Afterward, the oldest and youngest Sailors — Krysinski and Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Snow, respectively — present ceremonially cut the cake before dining facility staff members cut and served the rest of the cake. Having the oldest and youngest service members cut the cake is a military tradition.



More than 400,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. This is the first time Fort McCoy has supported the Navy in this capacity.



Fort McCoy's motto is to be the "Total Force Training Center."



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching "ftmccoy," and on Twitter by searching "usagmccoy."



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)

