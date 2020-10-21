Toys for Tots Commences in Guam and CNMI

Photo By Cpl. Andrew King | Staff Sgt. John Ewald, Assistant Coordinator for Toys for Tots on Guam and the...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Andrew King | Staff Sgt. John Ewald, Assistant Coordinator for Toys for Tots on Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands delivers donation boxes to the Guam Chamber of Commerce to commence the 2020 Toys for Tots Campaign on Oct. 14, 2020. This year marks the 73rd year of the National Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Campaign and the 11th year on Guam. The mission of the Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz partners with local organizations and businesses to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to Guam's and CNMI's less fortunate children. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King) see less | View Image Page

DEDEDO, Guam– Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz officially began the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign in Guam and the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands. Now starting the campaign’s eleventh year on Guam and sixth year in the CNMI, this week Marines from MCB Camp Blaz delivered toy collection boxes to participating organizations and businesses.



Last year over 8,100 toys were collected on Guam and more than 2,100 in the CNMI, all going to over 5,300 children in Guam, Saipan, Rota and Tinian. While Toys for Tots is coordinated and organized by the Marine Corps, the ultimate success depends on the support of the local community and the generosity of the people who donate toys.



“This is a difficult time for numerous families as they face the negative impacts of the pandemic,” said Col. Bradley Magrath, Commanding Officer of MCB Camp Blaz. “This is an opportunity for us to unite as a community and provide hope and joy to the children and families of those less fortunate,” Magrath said. “This year even more families are in need and we intend to honor our commitment and responsibility to the community by executing our Toys for Tots campaign,” Magrath said.



MCB Camp Blaz will be executing the Toys for Tots campaign with strict adherence to all local and national guidelines for COVID-19. “All Marines, volunteers and participants of the Toys for Tots program will be required to wear face coverings, wash their hands before and after events and practice social distancing,” said Staff Sgt. John Ewald, the Assistant Program Coordinator for the Toys for Tots campaign. Any Marines or volunteers who feel sick or display any symptoms will not be allowed to participate. Additionally, all toys will be sanitized while they are sorted by age and gender.



If you would like to participate and donate to Toys for Tots, just drop a newly purchased, unwrapped toy to one of the many businesses or organizations who have volunteered to be drop-off locations. For a complete list of locations on Guam and important dates please visit the MCB Camp Blaz Facebook page, @MCBcampblaz, or Instagram page, @mcbcampblaz. For a list of locations on Saipan please contact the Saipan Chamber of Commerce at (670) 234-7150.



Toys for Tots, a 73-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to disadvantaged children during each Christmas holiday season through the gift of a new toy. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence and a positive memory for a lifetime. Last year the Marine Toys for Tots Program fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 7.3 million less fortunate children in 800 communities nationwide by distributing 18.6 million toys. Since 1947 over 265 million children have been assisted and 584 million toys distributed. For more information, visit http://dededo-gu.toysfortots.org or www.toysfortots.org.