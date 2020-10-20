Corps Awards Contract for Sediment Removal and Concrete Repair in Punxsutawney, PA

JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District has awarded a more than $1.4 million contract to remove sediment and repair a concrete structure within Mahoning Creek in Punxsutawney, Jefferson County, Pennsylvania.



The district awarded the contract to Green World Contracting Corporation of Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania.



The work involves removing accumulated sediment and replacing the concrete slab underneath the East Mahoning Street Bridge. The project will return the channel to project as-built conditions initially authorized by the Flood Control Act of 1938.



The improvements will ensure the preservation of the existing infrastructure. The original channel design was built to handle 20 percent more water than the highest water levels during the March 1936 flood.



"The Pittsburgh District is looking forward to leveraging our expertise to remove the sediment and vegetation from Punxsutawney flood-risk reduction project," said Col. Andrew "Coby" Short, commander, Pittsburgh District. "The sediment and vegetation removal is part of maintaining the integrity of this important infrastructure."



"Continued investment and maintenance of our critical infrastructure is important," said U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, 15th Congressional District. "I'm pleased the Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a contract for concrete channel repair and sediment removal in Punxsutawney, and I look forward to seeing its progress."



The contract work is estimated to be completed in the fall of 2021.



District Background: Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland and southwestern New York. It includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood-control reservoirs, 42 local flood-protection projects, and other projects to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources infrastructure and environment.



