Fort McCoy Sgt. Audie Murphy Club continues to grow, support NCO ranks

Whether it’s increasing membership, supporting each other and other community members, or supporting community events, the Fort McCoy Sgt. Audie Murphy Club chapter is becoming a more recognizable part of the Fort McCoy community.



The chapter held its first meeting Feb. 19 to elect officers and develop a plan ahead. Since then, the COVID-19 pandemic became widespread and slowed the chapter’s ability to do a lot of things. However, the chapter has kept communication lines open and expanding the organization.



“The Fort McCoy chapter has done some great things over the past few months,” said Sgt. 1st Class Caroline Keller with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, who up until recently served as president of the chapter. “We did a Sparta Bike Trail clean up with the Sparta Chamber of Commerce where we had approximately 35 people show up to support the event.



“In September and October, the chapter conducted a winter coat drive,” said Keller, who is moving away from Fort McCoy for a new assignment. “We collected 42 coats that were all donated to the Tomah Goodwill. We also conducted a uniform drive for the USO. The uniforms will be turned into bears and distributed to children of deploying service members.



“Though our organization is small, and we encountered some small setbacks due to the COVID lockdown and restrictions, we have worked to stayed in contact through our monthly meetings, via email, and through our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/SAMCFMWI). I have no doubt that this organization will continue to grow and provide great opportunities for our Soldiers and families as well as care for and build a great relationship with Tomah, Sparta, and other surrounding communities,” Keller said.



Master Sgt. Michael Gibson with the 3rd Battalion, 340th Brigade Engineer Battalion, is now the president of the club chapter. “Sgt. 1st Class Keller did an exceptional job getting the chapter up and running,” he said.



Gibson said the chapter continues to move forward with more business.



“Currently, we are in the process of filing our paperwork with the Internal Revenue Service in order to get an official title as a nonprofit organization,” Gibson said. “Our No.1 priority right now, though, is to increase the size of our membership. Our goal is to have every willing noncommissioned officer (NCO) participate in chapter activities regardless if they are looking to obtain the Audie Murphy Medallion or not. The chapter is more than just wearing a medallion and in fact is separate from the medallion process altogether.



“We are looking for any NCOs who are willing to improve the NCO corps by sharing knowledge and experience with fellow NCOs while also improving community relations through volunteer work,” he said. “Those who join the chapter and wish to pursue the Audie Murphy Medallion will be assisted in their journey from all members in order to prepare them for the board process. We will not force those who do not wish to pursue the board process.”



Gibson said the chapter members are also looking to set up more volunteer work during the upcoming holiday season.



“We are looking at many community events to assist in this holiday season,” Gibson said. “Some of the events include a toy drive, food drive, and participating in any other local community holiday events.”



The chapter’s namesake, Murphy, was arguably America’s most decorated combat Soldier of World War II and a famous movie star. Murphy earned and received every decoration for valor the United States had to offer at the time, including the Medal of Honor, plus five decorations presented to him by France and Belgium. Murphy fought in North Africa, Sicily, Italy, France, and Germany, and he earned a battlefield commission for courage and leadership ability, according to the website audiemurphy.com.



The website also describes the club as a private U.S. Army organization for NCOs only.



“Those NCOs whose leadership achievements and performance merit special recognition may possibly earn the reward of membership,” the website states.



Those who enter the chapter earn the Sgt. Audie Murphy Award (SAMA). According to Army Forces Command Regulation 600-80-1, this is an elite award for NCOs whose leadership achievements and performance merit special recognition. The SAMA is a means of recognizing those NCOs who have contributed significantly to the development of a professional NCO Corps and a combat-ready Army.



Members must “exemplify leadership characterized by personal concern for the needs, training, development, and welfare of Soldiers and concern for families of Soldiers. … If an NCO meets these prerequisites, the Soldier may then be recommended by his NCO chain-of-command to participate in the rigorous board examination process,” the website states.



Goals for the Fort McCoy chapter are to encourage and foster the professional growth of members, Delrio said. This includes furthering Soldier knowledge in the areas of strategy, tactics, logistics, operations, and administration using the coach, teach, and mentor philosophy.



The organization, according to official objectives statement, also aims to promote mentorship by fostering “the warrior spirit and Soldier-for-Life spirit in the Soldiers at Fort McCoy through the education and development of leaders.” Also to “encourage respect and confidence between superiors and subordinates by teaching outstanding loyalty, discipline, professionalism, and caring.”



Gibson said the future looks promising.



“We are excited on how far the Fort McCoy Sgt. Audie Murphy Club chapter has come and energized to build on this foundation in order to take this organization even further in the coming year,” he said.



To learn more about the club, visit audiemurphyclub.org. At Fort McCoy, contact Gibson via official email or watch for a posting for the next group meeting in The Real McCoy newspaper.