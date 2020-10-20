Fort Drum EAP supports Red Ribbon Week to raise drug prevention awareness

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Oct. 20, 2020) -- The Fort Drum Soldier and Family Readiness Division’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is supporting Red Ribbon Week, Oct. 23-31, by raising awareness about the annual substance abuse prevention campaign.



“Our goal is to promote awareness, and our hope is that everyone in the Fort Drum community and local schools will participate in this campaign,” said Christine Robinson, EAP coordinator at the Family Resource Center.



Red Ribbon Week is the oldest and largest drug abuse prevention campaign in the country. It began in 1985 to commemorate the heroism of Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, a Drug Enforcement Administration special agent who died at the hands of drug traffickers in Mexico while fighting the battle against illegal drugs.



“Enrique Camarena believed that one person can make a difference,” Robinson said. “Red Ribbon Week is an opportunity for individuals and communities to take a stand for the hopes and dreams of our children through a commitment to drug prevention and education. It’s also a personal commitment to live drug-free lives, with the ultimate goal of a drug-free America.”



This year’s campaign theme is “Be Happy! Be Brave! Be Drug Free!” Robinson said that community members can visit the Family Resource Center at 11042 Mount Belvedere Boulevard to pick up pledges and other campaign goodies.



“Please show your support by wearing a red ribbon from Oct. 23 to Oct. 21,” she said. “Most importantly, talk to your children about being ‘drug free,’ sign the child and parent pledges to remain drug free and discuss the sacrifice that Enrique Camarena made toward trying to achieve this goal.”



Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division units and organizations can contact Robinson at (315) 772-2597 or christine.b.robinson2.civ@mail.mil for more information or materials to support the Red Ribbon Campaign.



For daily Red Ribbon Week activities and challenges, visit www.facebook.com/FortDrumSFRD.



“Remember, one person – as well as caring and involved parents and educators – can make a difference,” Robinson said.



More information about National Red Ribbon Week and how schools can enter a photo contest is available at www.redribbon.org.

