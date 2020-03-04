FVAP provides voting assistance during COVID-19 pandemic

With many states being under strict travel restrictions, the Federal Voting Assistance program is stepping up to ensure everyone has an opportunity to vote.
FVAP works to ensure Service members, their eligible family members, and overseas citizens are aware of their right to vote and have the tools and resources to successfully do so - from anywhere in the world.
To support your voting assistance efforts ahead of state primary elections, FVAP has created toolkits with outreach materials for service members and U.S. citizens residing overseas.
Inside these toolkits are:
Social media posts and graphics
Blog, message board and posts
Blurbs for emails and websites
Infographics
Service Members can download those toolkits at: https://www.fvap.gov/uploads/FVAP/Outreach-Materials/ADMMediaToolkitInstructions.pdf
Overseas Citizens can get theirs at: https://www.fvap.gov/uploads/FVAP/Outreach-Materials/OCMediaToolkitInstructions.pdf
Materials to help you help absentee voters can be downloaded at: https://www.fvap.gov/info/outreach
FVAP continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and potential impact it may have on the election cycle. FVAP is there to support voters and election officials with updates. For additional information visit https://www.fvap.gov/covid-19 .
For questions contact FVAP at https://www.fvap.gov/info/contact .
