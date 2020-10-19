There will be an increase in noise associated with military training in the surrounding area due to Marines and Sailors participating in the Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 aboard MCAGCC Twentynine Palms from Oct. 6 – Nov. 7, 2020



The Combat Center will be hosting a series of training exercises designed to prepare the Marine Air Ground Task Force for operations around the globe by increasing their ability to operate and conduct offensive and defensive combat operations.





For more information about Service Level Training Exercise 1-21, MAGTFTC, or MCAGCC go to https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/MCAGCCTP-C



To submit a sound report:

Visit: http://www.29palms.marines.mil/Staff/G5-Government-and-External-Affairs/SoundReporting/

Call: (760) 830-9222 or Email: SMBPLMSG_5SOUNDREPORTING@usmc.mil



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2020 Date Posted: 10.19.2020 22:52 Story ID: 381271 Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SOUND ADVISORY RE: MILITARY TRAINING AT MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, California., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.