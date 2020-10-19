Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SOUND ADVISORY RE: MILITARY TRAINING AT MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, California.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2020

    Story by Lance Cpl. Christian Hooper 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    There will be an increase in noise associated with military training in the surrounding area due to Marines and Sailors participating in the Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 aboard MCAGCC Twentynine Palms from Oct. 6 – Nov. 7, 2020

    The Combat Center will be hosting a series of training exercises designed to prepare the Marine Air Ground Task Force for operations around the globe by increasing their ability to operate and conduct offensive and defensive combat operations.


    For more information about Service Level Training Exercise 1-21, MAGTFTC, or MCAGCC go to https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/MCAGCCTP-C

    To submit a sound report:
    Visit: http://www.29palms.marines.mil/Staff/G5-Government-and-External-Affairs/SoundReporting/
    Call: (760) 830-9222 or Email: SMBPLMSG_5SOUNDREPORTING@usmc.mil

    -30-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020 22:52
    Story ID: 381271
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOUND ADVISORY RE: MILITARY TRAINING AT MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, California., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    MCAGCC
    Twentynine Palms
    Advisory
    Sound
    Press release
    Training Exercise 1-21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT