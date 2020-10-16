MTNG COVID RESPONSE FORCE ACTIVATED AT MONTANA STATE HOSPITAL

Eight Montana National Guard soldiers with the Helena Regional Response Force (RRF) mobilized to the Montana State Hospital, Oct. 9. The hospital experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 among the patients and called in the National Guard to support their staff, many of whom are currently quarantined.



Patients who tested negative for COVID were moved to the gymnasium on campus to distance them from those who tested positive. The RRF is maintaining safety and security around the gymnasium.



“[The gymnasium] isn’t a regular [hospital wing] where they take care of patients, so they don’t have the security system to keep the patients safe.” said Sfc. Gary Allen, a team leader for the Helena RRF. “So we are pulling security on the two doors they do not have a security system on.”





More than 40 staff members at the hospital are currently quarantined, reducing staffing capabilities significantly.



“Having those guardsmen allows me to have at least six direct care staff work directly with patients,” said Zoe Barnard, Division Administrator for the Addictive and Mental Disorder Division of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. “So having the guardsmen at the hospital is making the situation safer for patients and for staff.”



These measures are in place to contain the spread of COVID to other patients and staff. By supporting the safety and security of Montana State Hospital, the RRF are allowing the staff to continue to administer care to patients.



“We don’t know what we would have done without those soldiers,” said Barnard. “I think it really shows the heart of the National Guard.”

