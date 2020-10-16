Amidst COVID-19, IWTC San Diego Safely Trains USS Carl Vinson’s IW Warriors

By Lt. Joseph Chua, Information Warfare Training Command San Diego



SAN DIEGO – As all commands and service branches continue working through the challenges presented by COVID-19, Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego continues to safely train and prepare the fleet, most recently graduating Sailors from USS Carl Vinson’s (CVN 70) information warfare team who successfully completed the Fusion Analysis Team Trainer, Oct. 16.



In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s critical commands balance mission execution and the need to protect the health and safety of the Sailors and their families. To achieve that balance, IWTC San Diego implemented simple and appropriate controls to mitigate the threat from COVID-19 transmission in the trainers and classrooms.



“COVID has definitely changed the way we operate,” commented Chief Intelligence Specialist Joshua Bibb. “But, the training here remains critical to the Navy’s mission.”



Both the IWTC San Diego and USS Carl Vinson teams completed a self-assessment to ensure the risk mitigation strategy in place reduce the potential for the virus to spread. The training audience received daily temperature checks, completed a 14-day period of restriction of movement prior to commencement of training and adhered to social-distancing guidance in addition to practicing frequent hand washing and sanitizing. Further, the entire team was provided extra masks and cleaning equipment to disinfect the classroom throughout the day.



With this mitigation plan, the team from the USS Carl Vinson was able to successfully complete this critical Fusion Analysis Team Trainer training provided by the staff of IWTC San Diego.



“I think the trainer went really well,” said Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Angelina Fitzgerald. “The team performed beyond expectations.”



IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



