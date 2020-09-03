Grissom holds first commander’s call of 2020

Col. Larry Shaw, 434th Air Refueling Wing commander, hosted a commander's call during the unit training assembly, Feb. 9, 2020.



Shaw reviewed Grissom’s mission and vision statements during the all-call, and stressed the importance of readiness improvement.



“Recent world events have shown that we must remain vigilant and prepared at all times,” he said. “It wasn’t why I initially placed such emphasis on improving our individual readiness number, but it sure does re-enforce why it is important.”



Quarterly award winners for the previous year were announced and recognized.



Attendees also heard briefings about violence prevention from the Chaplain’s office, cold-weather safety from the wing safety office, tax preparation from the wing personal finance counselor, prohibited substance-use from the drug demand office, and learned about services offered by the equal opportunity office.



The base exercise physiologist, Dustin Fulkerson, explained the new run test, known as the HAMR. The 20-meter high aerobic multi-shuttle run will replace the weather waiver that was issued during inclement weather.



Shaw, along with, Chief Master Sgt. Wes Marion, 434th ARW command chief, and Col. Anne Noel, 434th ARW vice commander, each spoke of enlisted and officer mentorship opportunities.



“Last month I mentioned that senior leadership is working on a mentoring program to help people navigate the promotion process,” Shaw said. “I’m excited to see this shaping up. I hope it will be beneficial and provide a clear roadmap for people to use as they navigate their way up the ranks.”



“Grissom has many great leaders with a lot of knowledge and wisdom,” said Noel. “It’s imperative that we have these mentoring opportunities as these notable team members have the information they’ve accumulated during their service to this great country.”



The 434th ARW is the largest KC-135R Stratotanker unit in the Air Force Reserve Command. The Citizen Airmen from the Hoosier Wing routinely deploy around the world in support of the Air Force mission.



