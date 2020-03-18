Grissom reacts to the challenges of COVID-19

Members of the 434th Air Refueling Wing and subordinate tenant units are facing the challenges of the Novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19, just like the rest of the world.



To help combat the spread of the disease, Grissom’s April unit training assembly is being postponed to help maintain social distancing protocols.



“As the largest employer in Miami County I know people often look to see what we are doing,” said Col. Larry Shaw, 434th Air Refueling Wing commander. “These are unprecedented times and as things evolve I continue to communicate with our Grissom family to help keep them as safe as possible.”



Some of things the base has done fall in line with what local communities are doing as well. The base gym is closed and Boomer’s Café, is only serving takeout meals.



“While precautions are being taken, the U.S. Military still has a requirement to protect and defend this nation, and we are working through the obstacles COVID-19 has thrown at us to maintain mission readiness,” Shaw said.



Grissom leadership routinely meets to discuss plans, issues and interpret guidance coming down from the Department of Defense.



“We tell our folks the bottom line is that if you’re sick, stay home,” he said. “We are currently offering very flexible time off through personal vacation, sick time and even advanced leave if needed.”



Grissom’s home page shares the latest information on what the Air Force and Air Force Reserve Command are also doing during the pandemic.



You can always get the latest policies and messaging from the Air Force by following the COVID-19 page here: https://www.af.mil/News/Coronavirus-Disease-2019/



Our own webpage is updated as well and can be found at: https://www.grissom.afrc.af.mil/



We will also share relevant information via FaceBook at: https://www.facebook.com/434ARW/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2020 Date Posted: 10.19.2020 10:08 Story ID: 381191 Location: GRISSOM AIR FORCE BASE, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Grissom reacts to the challenges of COVID-19, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.