Protect and Detect - Breast Cancer Awareness at NMRTC Bremerton

There is perhaps no better way to emphasis the Military Health System’s ‘Women’s Health’ theme for October than to recognize that it is also Breast Cancer Awareness month.



“The primary purpose of this annual campaign is to increase awareness of this disease,” said Marde Buchart, lead mammography technologist for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command NMRTC) Bremerton’s Radiology Department.



Buchart readily acknowledges the need to protect and detect for any type of breast cancer. It’s projected that by the end of 2020, even during the ongoing pandemic outbreak, more than 268,000 women – as well as 2,600 men – will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer, resulting in over 42,000 deaths from the disease.



“It’s estimated that one in eight women will experience some type of breast cancer during their life time,” added Buchart, stressing that all her patients need to be proactive and get their annual mammogram screening accomplished on a timely basis.



“Our message to everyone is not wait for any symptoms to appear. Get screened because early detection saves lives,” Buchart said.



Yet as patient and provider alike can affirm, there are really no tell-tale signs or symptoms. This is why annual screening is advocated. When the tumor is small, it is much easier to treat. The most common physical sign is a painless lump. Breast cancer can also spread to underarm lymph nodes causing a lump or swelling. Other possible – albeit less common – indicators include breast pain and/or heaviness; persistent changes such as swelling, thickening, or redness of the skin. If anything is noticed or felt, timely evaluation by a physician is recommended.



Buchart follows several long term Radiology Department Mammography Suite employees, Mammo Mona’ Sherlock, and ‘Marge the Sarge’ Webb now retired. More than 2,400 mammograms were provided last year, with another 1,100 this year and counting, including approximately 150 last month.



“Although I am new to this position, it is a position which I feel is especially challenging and rewarding,” shared Buchart, who previously served as an x-ray and CT technologist at NMRTC Bremerton. “As a mammographer, I can now focus much more intently on detection and prevention of (the) disease.”



Buchart attests that if any type of breast cancer is diagnosed early and is followed by aggressive treatment before the cancer spreads, the five year survival rate for breast cancer is over 85 percent.



“Our radiologists here are all working aggressively every day to diagnose, keep on top of the best available treatments and work together to all those involved to try and eradicate any cancer,” remarked Buchart.



Research has found that cancers discovered during early screening exams are often smaller in size and more likely to be confined to the breast. When considering the size and likelihood of spread, the importance of early detection becomes obvious.



“Earlier to catch, earlier to treat,” agreed Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kyra James, of Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command Bremerton Radiology department.



American Cancer Society guidelines call for early breast cancer detection for just that reason, recommending monthly breast self-examinations and periodic clinical breast examinations for women starting in their 20s and annual mammograms starting at age 40. Breast cancer risk does vary by age, race, and ethnicity. Compiled ACS statistical evidence attests that breast cancer risk increases as a woman ages until the seventh decade.



The risk factors for women include family history and genetic predisposition of breast cancer, reproductive factors such as pregnancy, fertility drugs, hormonal birth control; and excess body weight, physical activity, and nutritional habits.



Men aren’t immune either, although cases in men are less common. Similar to women, male breast cancer risk increases with age, and there are also risk factors such as radiation exposure, family history of breast cancer and obesity.



There is some good news: while a woman has a three percent chance of dying from breast cancer, incidence rates have been on the decline for over the past three decades. From 1975 to 1989, the death rate actually increased. However, between 1989 and 2017, ACS facts show there has been a 40 percent decrease, and 375,900 breast cancer deaths prevented. This is likely due to earlier detection through screening mammograms, increased awareness and improved quality in treatment.



The benefits of digital mammography are many. It allows the radiologist to review electronic images of the breast using special high-resolution monitors. Objects can be magnified for close ups of specific areas of interest, adjusted brightness, increased or decreased contrast and inverted the black and white values while reviewing the images in order to thoroughly evaluate and focus on any specific area of concern, such as small calcifications, masses and other subtle signs. Being able to manipulate images is one of the major benefits of digital technology because it makes it easier to detect breast cancers. As soon as the image is taken it can be transmitted internally in real time to be reviewed by the radiologist.



Additionally, there is enhanced connectivity capabilities utilizing the DoD’s electronic health record MHS GENESIS, which allows for timely support to other military treatment facilities with the new system.



“Our goal is to someday live in a world where breast cancer has no control over our lives. It’s my belief we can do that,” Buchart stated.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2020 Date Posted: 10.18.2020 11:04 Story ID: 381158 Location: BREMERTON , WA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Protect and Detect - Breast Cancer Awareness at NMRTC Bremerton, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.