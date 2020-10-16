NHC Annapolis Supports USNA Flu Shot Exercise



By Lt. Sarah Ermoshkin, DC, USN



Annapolis, MD – October 16, 2020. Naval Health Clinic Annapolis’ (NHCA) Brigade Medical Unit for the United States Naval Academy provided influenza vaccinations to each midshipman this week. Usually the flu vaccine is delivered later in the year to non-operational units. This year is different.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), both influenza and COVID-19 cause similar symptoms to include fever, chills, fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, nasal congestion, a runny nose, muscle pain, and headache. This means that it is very difficult to differentiate between symptoms representing influenza and those representing COVID-19.



One of the major ways of reducing the spread of COVID-19 is asking a set of screening questions target respiratory symptoms. “If midshipmen report respiratory symptoms, we automatically test them for COVID-19,” stated Cdr. Wesley Boose, public health emergency officer for Naval Health Clinic Annapolis.



“Reducing the number of people with the flu this season effectively reduces the number of potential COVID-19 tests,” explained Dr. Jitu Modi, MD, director of health services for Naval Health Clinic Annapolis. To date, more than 13,030 COVID-19 tests have been performed by NHCA, and of those 12,205 were for midshipmen.



According to the Summary of the 2018–2019 Influenza Season Among Department of Defense Service Members and Other Beneficiaries, influenza infects an estimated 8% of the U.S. population and recruits may be at a higher risk for exposure to influenza because of close contact in and out of the classrooms at the Academy.



“Getting the flu shot early this year isn’t just a priority for the USNA midshipmen, it should be a priority for everyone,” said Boose. “Not only to include faculty and staff who support the USNA, but everyone in the community. We all need to do our part to keep each other healthy.”



Since 1845, Naval Health Clinic Annapolis (NHCA) has been committed to exemplifying the best of Navy Medicine though innovation, quality care, technology, talent management, and leadership. NHCA provides health support in six locations across three states. At its core is the care and commissioning readiness of the Brigade of Midshipmen, 4500 Midshipmen strong. NHCA providers contribute to athlete development on and off the field, and support the Academy as team physician for 33 varsity sports teams and 26 club sports.

