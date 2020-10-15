Annual competition tests marksmanship skills

Photo By Sgt. Esperanza Deterding | Airmen participating in the Falling Plates Rifle event run 50 meters with their rifles...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Esperanza Deterding | Airmen participating in the Falling Plates Rifle event run 50 meters with their rifles and work as a team to hit eight steel targets before a competing team does at the Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Championship Match at the Kansas Regional Training Center in Salina, Kansas, Sept. 27, 2020. The match provides Soldiers, Airmen and law enforcement officers a competitive environment to build on their marksmanship skill. see less | View Image Page

SALINA, Kan. – The Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Championship Match, or TAG Match, is an annual opportunity for Kansas National Guardsman to practice weapons safety and improve their marksmanship skills in a competitive environment. It was hosted this year at the Kansas Regional Training Center in Salina Sept. 25-27.



Sixty-five participants from the Kansas Air and Army National Guard and local law enforcement officers attended this year. The competition consists of two categories, pistol and rifle, and competitors could participate as individuals or in teams.



“This competition has a moral and practical purpose,” said Master Sgt. Treg White, 299th Network Operations Security Squadron, McConnell Air Force Base. “It teaches marksmanship skills that anyone could and should take back to their families and friends to teach as well. It keeps our community, state and country safe. If we deploy, we need to know how to protect ourselves and others who can’t defend themselves.”



The competition enhanced inter-service Camaraderie as well as strengthened the ties between the National Guard and Kansas communities.



“To me, this is kind of a work and play event,” said Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, Adjutant General for the state of Kansas. “This is a hobby for a lot of guys and gals. Now they get to talk about their hobby, but they also get to practice their skill craft. I appreciate our civilian partners coming together with the Guard to do this.”



Although the competition showed who the best was on this particular weekend, it was also a time for participants to learn from the best. Competitors coached one another and more skilled competitors shared their expertise with less seasoned participants.



Soldiers, Airmen, and law enforcement officers were encouraged to participate no matter their skill level and the match was meant to be a positive environment for competitors to learn and improve. Some soldiers even brought lawn chairs to watch and encourage their competitors.

Participants cheered each other on no matter where they finished.



“For anyone wanting to compete, come out and try it out,” said 1st Lt. Jeffrey Austin, 284th Air Support Operations Squadron. “Even if you don’t think you are that great, this competition is a great place to start. Even if you are not the best you can come out, see where you are at and you may surprise yourself.”



Individual Category Winners



Combat Pistol COF:

1st- Deputy Johnathan Martens, Shawnee County Sheriff's Office, Topeka, Kan.

2nd- Tech. Sgt. Ausitn Bowman, 190th Air Refueling Wing, KSANG.

3rd- Lt. Col. Patrik Goss, 1st Battalion, 108th Aviation Regiment, KSARNG.



Rifle CQB (3010):

1st- 1st Lt. Adam Ward, 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 137th Infantry Regiment, KSARNG.

2nd-2nd Lt. Johnathan Bailey, 242nd Engineer Company, 891st Engineer Battalion, KSARNG.

3rd-Lt. Col. Patrik Goss, 1st Battalion, 108th Aviation Regiment, KSANG.



Anti Body Armor Pistol (2250):

1st- Lt. Col. Patrik Goss, 1st Battalion, 108th Aviation Regiment, KSARNG.

2nd-Staff Sgt. Dustin Housel, 242nd Engineer Company, 891st Engineer Battalion, KSARNG.

3rd- 1st Sgt. Michael Walls, 226th Engineer Company, 891st Engineer Battalion, KSARNG.



Combat Pistol EIC:

1st- Tech. Sgt. Corey Worster, 184th Wing, KSANG.

2nd- Deputy Johnathan Martens, Shawnee County Sheriff's Office, Topeka, Kan.

3rd- Deputy Robert Miller, Shawnee County Sheriff's Office, Topeka, Kan.



Overall Pistol:

1st- Lt. Col. Patrik Goss, 1st Battalion, 108th Aviation Regiment, KSARNG.

2nd- Tech. Sgt. Ausitn Bowman, 190th Air Refueling Wing, KSANG.

3rd- Deputy Johnathan Martens, Shawnee County Sheriff's Office, Topeka, Kan.



Reflexive Rifle (3020):

1st- Capt. David Vazquez, Medical Detachment, KSARNG.

2nd- Tech. Sgt. Gary Williams, 190th Security Forces Squadron, KSANG.

3rd- Lt. Col. Robert Sands, 69th Troop Command, KSARNG.



Rifle EIC:

1st- Lt. Col. Todd Stuke, 69th Troop Command, KSARNG.

2nd- 1st Lt. Kyle Hoefft, 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 137th Infantry Regiment, KSARNG.

3rd- Senior Airman Jacob Smith, 184th Wing, KSANG.



Combat Rifle COF:

1st- Tech. Sgt. Gary Williams, 190th Security Forces Squadron, KSANG.

2nd- Master Police Officer Matthew Sumpter, City of Shawnee Kansas Police Department.

3rd- Master Sgt. Jeremiah Remple, 184th Wing, KSANG.



Overall Rifle:

1st-Tech. Sgt. Gary Williams, 190th Security Forces Squadron, KSANG.

2nd- Deputy Johnathan Martens, Shawnee County Sheriff's Office, Topeka, Kan.

3rd- Lt. Col. Patrik Goss, 1st Battalion, 108th Aviation Regiment, KSARNG.



KS TAG Overall Match:

1st-Lt. Col. Patrik Goss, 1st Battalion, 108th Aviation Regiment, KSARNG.

2nd-Deputy Johnathan Martens, Shawnee County Sheriff's Office, Topeka, Kan.

3rd- 1st Lt. Adam Ward, 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 137th Infantry Regiment, KSARNG.



Overall LEO Individual: Deputy Johnathan Martens, Shawnee County Sheriff's Office, Topeka, Kan.



Team Category Winners

Patton Pistol Match: Shawnee County: Sgt. Gerald Graham, Deputy Robert Miller, Deputy Jonathan Martens and Deputy Max Joye from Shawnee County Sheriff's Office, Topeka, Kan.



Falling Plates Pistol: Vikings: Senior Master Sgt. Michael Ashurst, Master Sgt. Jacob Baldwin, Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Love and 1st Lt. Jeffrey Austin from the 284th Air Support Operations Squadron, KSANG.



Overall Team Pistol: Team Engineer 1: Capt.Prenton Gunter, Staff Sgt. Dustin Housel, 1st Sgt. Michael Walls and Staff Sgt. Joshua Briscoe from the 891st Engineer Battalion, KSARNG.



Falling Plates Rifle: Vikings



Overall Team Rifle: Vikings



Overall LEO Team: Shawnee County



Governor's Twenty

• Lt. Col. Patrik Goss, 1st Battalion, 108th Aviation Regiment, KSARNG.

• Deputy Johnathan Martens, Shawnee County Sheriff's Office, Topeka, Kan.

• 1st Lt. Adam Ward, 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 137th Infantry Regiment, KSARNG.

• Staff Sgt. Dustin Housel, 242nd Engineer Company, 891st Engineer Battalion, KSARNG.

• Tech. Sgt. Gary Williams, 190th Security Forces Squadron, KSANG.

• Tech. Sgt. Ausitn Bowman, 190th Air Refueling Wing, KSANG.

• Deputy Robert Miller, Shawnee County Sheriff's Office, Topeka, Kan.

• 1st Lt. Jeffery Austin, 284th Air Support Operations Squadron, KSANG.

• 1st Sgt. Michael Walls, 226th Engineer Company, 891st Engineer Battalion, KSARNG.

• 2nd Lt. Johnathan Bailey, 242nd Engineer Company, 891st Engineer Battalion, KSARNG.

• Tech. Sgt. Corey Worster, 184th Wing, KSANG.

• Spc. Eric Dales, 108th Aviation Regiment, KSARNG.

• Senior Master Sgt. Michael Ashurst, 284th Air Support Operations Squadron, KSANG.

• 2nd Lt. Trenton Goering, 108th Aviation Regiment, KSARNG.

• Master Sgt. Jacob Baldwin, 284th Air Support Operations Squadron, KSANG.

• 1st Lt. Kyle Hoefft, 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 137th Infantry Regiment, KSARNG.

• Tech. Sgt. Johnathan Love, 284th Air Support Operations Squadron, KSANG.

• Spc. Nicholas Young, 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 137th Infantry Regiment, KSARNG.

• Capt. Prenton Gunter, 226th Engineer Company, 891st Engineer Battalion, KSARNG.

• Capt. David Vazquez, Medical Detachment, KSARNG.