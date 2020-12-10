Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers succeed under the restrictions of Deployment and Covid.

Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers with the 297th Regional Support Group participate in Basic Leader Course at forward operating site Boleslawiec (BOLS), Poland, Oct 07, 2020. Five of the current Soldiers participating in the class are from the 297th RSG currently deployed in locations across Poland in support of Atlantic Resolve.



Basic Leader Course (BLC) is for individuals that are about to join or have just joined the NCO corps. It teaches Soldiers about leadership, proper counseling, how to conduct PRT, Army writing, and public speaking.



“I am looking forward to becoming an NCO, I am ready to show that I can take on more responsibility and that I can rise to the challenge of leading fellow Soldiers and groom the next generation that will follow behind me,” said Specialist Hunter Mains.



“I think the NCO’s who were in charge of scheduling and preparing did a great job, if someone needed something there was an NCO to provide support,” said Specialist Dominic Robich, a recent graduate of the remote BLC class.



“I welcome the Soldiers to BOLS explain what they are to expect in the course, the importance of NCOES, the importance of reading and learning the NCO Creed, how teamwork will be a large part of their experience as they prepare for the BLC course,” said Staff Sergeant Kelly McLachlan. Maclachlan is the Non-commissioned Officer In Charge at BOLS.



The Non-Commissioned Officer Education System (NCOES) educates the Army NonCommissioned Officer Corps (NCO) the backbone of the Army building future leaders. NCO’s lead, and educate troops, as well as looking out for their moral and welfare during difficult times.



“I struggled leading PRT because of my lack of experience, I was able to overcome this with the help of my fellow Soldiers,” said Sergeant Charles Medlin. Working in small groups helps Soldiers build bonds with peers that will help steady them as they join the NCO Corps.



“I feel that this course is a unique learning experience that shows us some of the challenges we may face as future leaders of the Army,” said Specialist Greenway.



Due to deployment and covid-19, BLC classes have to be conducted differently, NCOES cannot stop, as the Army always needs new professional adaptive leaders. Classes are kept small, conducted virtually and at small forward operating bases during this deployment.



297th Soldiers Master Sergeant Dutchy Inman, Sergeant 1st Class Chesnut worked with the schoolhouse in Colorado which was facing similar problems with their deployed Soldiers in Kosovo, said Inman who also stated. “COVID actually made this process easier because COVID has pushed school houses to develop an ON-LINE version of the course. They offered us 14 seats and with that we were able to get 6 Soldiers from the 297th RSG, 6 Soldiers from the 757 CSSB and 2 from the 1163rd MCAS.”

“It is one of COL Schell’s top priorities during this mobilization, he and CSM Cunningham want to give every opportunity for our Soldiers to advance in their military career. The challenge is balancing mission requirements and Soldier care,” said Inman.

