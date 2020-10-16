NMCB-3 Makes Strides on Tension Fabric Structure in Diego Garcia

Story by Construction Electrician Constructionman Derek Hughes

Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, Detail Diego Garcia Public Affairs



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (NNS) – Seabees assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Diego Garcia are making strides on the installation of a Tension Fabric Structure (TFS) that will support the storage and protection of Pacific Air Forces equipment on the island.



The crew took charge of the project in July following turnover with NMCB-5, who completed the demolition of the existing structure and the concrete footing. The NMCB-3 Seabees executed construction of the concrete slab, which consisted of eight separate concrete placements.



“This crew has been laser focused,” said Utilitiesman 1st Class Joshua Poirier, officer-in-charge of NMCB-3’s Detail Diego Garcia. “They have overcome many challenges and tight timelines while ensuring a quality product that will last for many years to come.”



Early on, the Seabees had to overcome obstacles such as minimal manning while awaiting the arrival of their delayed party, logistical hurdles associated with concrete on the island, and potential impact from weather all while needing to maintain timelines. Individual Seabees were required to perform tasks outside of their formal technical training to ensure the project stayed on the established timeline.



"As an electrician, stepping into the shoes of a builder this deployment has been a challenge stepping out of my comfort zone and into a different face of construction,” said Construction Electrician Constructionman Jordan Altiery, a crewmember on the project. “I began to develop skills in carpentry and concrete work, and the entire process of constructing a structure from the ground up. It has been a learning experience both professionally and personally by pushing my comfort zones and learning tips of the trade through my fellow Seabees on the project site.”



The Seabees are working alongside civilian contractors to complete the TFS, which will sit on approximately 260 cubic yards of concrete and six tons of reinforcing steel. The project, valued at $1.3 million and spanning approximately 8,000 square feet, will provide much needed protection from the debilitating effects the salt water and sand can have on the equipment employed by the Air Force squadrons stationed on the island.



The next phase of the project is the erection of the TFS. This phase will require multi-unit coordination to include technical representative oversight, crane operations, earthwork, and various contracted equipment support. Networking has proven invaluable for the small crew; they have received equipment support from Pacific Air Forces, labor and equipment support from civilian contractors, and administrative support from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Far East, Public Works Department Diego Garcia in order to bring these support connections together.



NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility.



For more information about Seabees and NMCB-3, visit http://seabeemagazine.navylive.dodlive.mil or https://www.facebook.com/NMCB3/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2020 Date Posted: 10.16.2020 00:20 Story ID: 381029 Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB-3 Makes Strides on Tension Fabric Structure in Diego Garcia, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.