NAVFAC Awards Contract for Environmental Remedial Services in the Pacific

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $90 million indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) modification contract Oct. 14 to CAPE Environmental Management Inc., of Honolulu, Hawaii, for environmental remedial action services at various locations within the NAVFAC Pacific area of operations (AOR).



“We are excited to renew the capacity on this restoration contract with one of our NAVFAC partners, ensuring stewardship through responsive, sustainable environmental solutions and ensuring Navy readiness throughout the Pacific AOR,” said NAVFAC Pacific Environmental Restoration Program Manager Janice Fukumoto.



The work to be performed provides for remedial actions such as, removal actions, expedited and emergency response actions, pilot and treatability studies, facility operation/maintenance, and performing other related activities associated with returning sites to safe and acceptable levels.



Work will be performed in the NAVFAC Pacific AOR including Hawaii, California, Washington, Guam, Japan, Okinawa, Diego Garcia and other areas in the Pacific and Indian Oceans.



The term of the contract is not to exceed five years with an expected completion date of July 2021.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2020 Date Posted: 10.15.2020 21:15 Story ID: 381025 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, US