San Diego Naval officer takes pride in Hispanic heritage values

When Elliot Torresrivera enlisted in the Navy in 2004, he probably never imagined he would accomplish so much and reach his current rank as lieutenant commander.

As a native of San German, Puerto Rico, Torresrivera began his journey to greatness at the InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico Recinto do San German where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Upon graduation, he joined the Navy, following in the proud military footsteps of his father, an Army veteran, and his grandfather, an Army Korean War veteran. After living in Germany, Texas, California, and Virginia due to his father’s career, Torresrivera decided to also take on the life of frequent moves and deployments and decided to join the Navy. He started off as an undesignated fireman and eventually moved into the personnel administration field where he advanced to the rank of petty officer third class in just two years.

Torresrivera’s senior leaders took note of his leadership ability and expertise, and in 2007 was advanced to the rank of petty officer second class through the Command Advancement Program. He continued to strive for greatness and was selected to attend Officer Candidate School as a supply officer in 2009. He attributes his success to his strong family values, his Hispanic heritage that’s comprised of El Taino Indians, African and Spanish influence, and his positive mindset.

“Being Puerto Rican, we are so diverse, have rich cultural beliefs in family and [community], and want to represent Puerto Rico and America in a positive light. Strong work ethics, my relentlessness, dedication and determination, my mentors and the support of my family has gotten me this far and will continue to push me to even greater heights.” Torresrivera proudly stated.

Throughout his career, the newly promoted lieutenant commander has served aboard the USS Roosevelt, USS John P. Murtha, USS Arleigh Burke, and at several shore duties. He says this particular duty at FLC San Diego is special because it shares the same value for family as his own.

“Here at FLC San Diego, family actually means something. To be a part of an organization this large and complete the mission, everyone must work together and do their part, this is no different than being at home and having goals and expectations.” He explained.

Torresrivera is determined to instill those family values into his own two sons, along with his wife Dania Nieves.

Outside of performing his duties as the Code 500 deputy director, he enjoys working on cars, going to car shows with his family, and playing basketball and soccer.

Lt. Cmdr. Torresrivera’s service to FLC San Diego and the Navy are a testament to the deep and rich background that demonstrates his pride in his Hispanic heritage.

