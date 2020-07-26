Virtual Kids Kamp connects campers virtually

OKLAHOMA CITY – Despite the continued outbreak of COVID-19, the Oklahoma National Guard Family Programs Child & Youth Department held their annual Kids Kamp from July 22-26, but with a virtual twist.

With the theme of “Coming Together While Staying Apart,” this year’s virtual Kids Kamp was able to bring together more than 115 children from across the state of Oklahoma for a week of activities modified to accommodate a virtual summer camp.

“We decided to go with a virtual camp this year due to COVID-19 safety precautions,” said Julie Reynolds, Oklahoma National Guard Family Programs Child & Youth Program deputy coordinator. “In the traditional camp setting, nine to 18-year-olds can sign up, but this year we were able to open it up to six to eight-year-olds as well, with it being virtual.”

As COVID-19 safety measures were implemented across Oklahoma, Reynolds said her office began planning for the potential of a virtual camp in late April, which resulted in all new online activities that were new to Kids Kamp. Each participant that registered for Kids Kamp was mailed a box with everything they would need for the camp, including two t-shirts, a water bottle, a drawstring bag, a camera, a photo album, two bags of popcorn and a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) box.

Each camper was assigned a group and group leader, just like normal camp, with approximately ten kids in each group. Campers were emailed a packet with 18 different activities, with the goal of accomplishing as many activities as possible throughout the duration of camp. The more activities they did before the closing ceremony, the more points they accumulated for their group.



Some of the virtual activities included a build your own obstacle course, drawing contest, write a rap or poem about Kids Kamp, do a random act of kindness, dance competition, write a letter or card to a deployed Soldier, make your own board game or recreate an old family photo.



“The biggest challenge was coming up with a creative and engaging way to bring everyone together and give them the best possible camp experience,” Reynolds said. “We were sad we couldn’t do the fun outdoor activities we normally do at Camp Victory, such as go-carts, archery, team building exercises, and the zip line, but it looked like the kids had a ton of fun accomplishing all of the activities from the board.”



Sgt. 1st Class Christopher LuinaQuintero, Oklahoma Army National Guard recruiting and retention non-commissioned officer in-charge, has volunteered at Kids Kamp for the past nine years. After years of the traditional Kids Kamp, his son participated in the virtual camp this summer and said he could not get enough of the STEM activities.

“Kids Kamp is a learning experience and I love to be a part of that,” LuinaQuintero said. “We make connections in those few days that last a lifetime. Also, with the COVID-19 situation, it was a great way to occupy time and increase knowledge. There was also countless attempts of making a successful video or photo. Lots of trial and error, and lots of energy.”



Virtual Kids Kamp did come with some drawbacks, LuinaQuintero said. Although the homemade obstacle course was a hit at their house, he said the lack of personal interaction with other campers made for a different camp experience for him and his son.



“Since Kids Kamp is a full experience, from the bugs to the friends, it’s just not the same at home,” LuinaQuintero said. “I would say that this experience is unlike anything they have seen. Kids Kamp is an experience that changes how you see things and opens your mind to new and exciting challenges. I have not been to a kids Kamp that I regret going to.



“It’s unfortunate the circumstances this year that caused this, but I really do appreciate Family Programs making something happen despite all the obstacles,” LuinaQuintero continued. “Virtual Kids Kamp may not have been the original, but it was a great experience.”

Through video calls with group leaders, sharing activities and videos online or curling with a blanket and popcorn for virtual movie night, Reynolds said campers felt like they were able to interact with their fellow virtual campers despite not being in the same physical location.



“My favorite part is watching the kids have fun,” Reynolds said. “I love that they have the opportunity to create friendships with one another and look forward to seeing one another year after year.”



Resiliency is emphasized in the military community often and Reynolds said this was an excellent opportunity to show how to adapt and overcome the challenge of not being able to come together in person.



“Campers grow up going to camp together and look forward to seeing each other again every year,” Reynolds said. “COVID-19 has been particularly isolating for kids as they’ve had to spend a lot of time away from their friends. We wanted to provide a way for them to come together and engage with other kids going through the same thing.



“Military children face a unique set of circumstances growing up and our program exists to support them through these challenges by providing educational programs and events,” Reynolds continued. “Part of accomplishing that mission means creating opportunities for geographically dispersed youth to build positive and lasting relationships with other military youth, and the best place for those relationships to be fostered is Kids Kamp.”



Although the future is unclear if Kids Kamp will be virtual again, Reynolds said her team will be technologically prepared and motivated to bring Kids Kamp to campers again next summer. Either way, Reynolds said she hopes families were able to enjoy watching their campers participate in the virtual camp.



“COVID-19 has given families the opportunity to spend a larger quantity of time together, and the quality of that time is significant,” Reynolds said. “However, we learned a lot about hosting virtual events through this process and may utilize these platforms again. We’re hoping it was a fun and intentional way for them to spend time with their kids. We suspected that the parents got a lot of second-hand joy watching their kids accomplish the activities, just like we did.”

