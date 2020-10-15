Exchange Director/CEO Recognized For Supporting Military Readiness, Recruiting, Retention and Resiliency

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service Director/CEO Tom Shull received the Department of Defense Distinguished Service Award from the National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA) during the organization’s virtual fall meeting on Oct. 8.



Since World War II, NDTA has provided a trusted environment where government, military and private sector professionals can collaborate toward solutions to pressing national defense and homeland security challenges in logistics, transportation and passenger travel services.



Shull was recognized for “transforming the Exchange into a thriving benefit supporting military readiness, recruiting, retention and resiliency” and “exceptional service and commitment to the goals and objectives of the NDTA.”



“It is truly an honor to receive this award on behalf of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service,” Shull said. “Together, we have taken extraordinary steps to protect and serve Warfighters and their families during the pandemic. Special thanks to our Chief Logistics Officer/Executive Vice President Karen Stack and Exchange Vice President of Contingency Plans and NDTA Southwest Regional President Col. (Retired) Roger Neumann for leaning forward to share our story with NDTA. Logistics leads the way!”



In addition to receiving the award on behalf of the Exchange, Shull also participated in a panel on Adapting Logistics for the 21st Century – Technological Advancements, Evolving Requirements, COVID-19 Disruptors. The distinguished panel included the Executive Director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Center for Transportation and Logistics; a geopolitical forecaster and strategist on international affairs; and the deputy commander of United States Transportation Command.



Shull shared how the Exchange’s logistics team is leveraging technology to maximize efficiencies and improve service by:



• Implementation of a state-of-the-art Warehouse Management System at the Exchange’s largest distribution center in Virginia.

• Investing in a powerful fleet management system, in partnership with the U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), adding real-time analytics and informing better transportation decisions.

• Introducing augmented reality and robotics at Camp Humphreys in Korea, the Exchange’s newest distribution center.



“The technology enhancements Mr. Shull briefed NDTA membership about are driving significant operational improvements at the Exchange,” Stack said. “By leveraging technology, we are working smarter and significantly strengthening support of Quality-of-Life programs.”

