12th Combat Aviation Brigade recognized for retention excellence

KATTERBACH, Germany — The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade was recognized as U.S. Army Europe’s Top Retention Production small command for fiscal year 2020. Sgt. Maj. Enrique Rose presented three awards for retention excellence to the Brigade command and retention teams on Oct. 5.



"12th CAB is a very unique organization and that starts with their career counselors,” said Sgt. Maj. Rose during the presentation. “This team completed and astounding 147 percent of their mission, even after their required mission was basically tripled from October 2019 to January 2020.”



12th CAB senior career counselor Sgt. 1st Class Keviann Mckelvy, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion career counselor Staff Sgt. Jasmine Ladson and 1-3 Attack Battalion career counselor Staff Sgt. Terry Turner, along with 12th CAB Commander Col. John Broam were presented with three awards for retention excellence at 12th CAB headquarters on Katterbach Army Airfield.



“The hard work of Sgt. 1st Class Mckelvy, Staff Sgt. Turner and Staff Sgt. Ladson has been incredible. We couldn’t do this without them and also the leadership that treats these Soldiers with respect, building a climate and a culture that makes them feel like they want to continue to be a part of the team and part of the 12th CAB Family,” said Broam.

