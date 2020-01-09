Team Grissom kicks off holiday donation drive

Grissom’s Airman and Family Readiness Center is accepting donations for its annual food drive until the Saturday of the November unit training assembly.



Donation boxes will be in every building throughout the base.



Non-perishable canned or boxed foods are the primary goal however, monetary donations are also welcomed.



“We try to essentially create a whole meal,” said Stacey Pennington, 434th Air Refueling Wing A&FRC program manager. “Monetary donations can help supplement or fill in the gaps with the non-perishable items donated for food boxes.”



For example, Pennington said, if there is a large amount of pasta donated, monetary donations can help purchase pasta sauce to make a meal.



The names of Airmen whose families could benefit from the annual Angel Tree gift donations are also being accepted.



Anyone knowing of Grissom Airmen that might be in need of assistance during the holiday season should submit names to the A&FRC.



Pennington said that all names should be submitted no later than November 7.



Airmen can also submit their own names for assistance.



Angel Tree gifts and food donations will be distributed to Airmen during the primary December UTA.



For more information call A&FRC at 765-688-4812.



