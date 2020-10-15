Ford Sailors LEARN about diversity

Photo By Seaman Apprentice Zachary Guth | Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) Airman Keyon McKay, left, from Camden, Delaware,...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Apprentice Zachary Guth | Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) Airman Keyon McKay, left, from Camden, Delaware, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) Airman Spencer Toriano, from Detroit, both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, have a discussion during a Listen, Educate, and Attack Racism in the Navy (LEARN) meeting the ship’s chief petty officer lounge Sept. 25, 2020. LEARN is a Ford-Specific initiative created by Ford’s Commanding Officer, Capt. J.J. Cummings to support the Navy-wide Task Force One Navy program and address bias and racism in the navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zack Guth) see less | View Image Page

USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) Listen, Educate, and Attack Racism in the Navy (LEARN) groups met last week to continue discussions on diversity and inclusion in support of the Navy’s Task Force (TF) One Navy initiative.

Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday announced the creation of TF-One Navy in a video released June 25. According to the group’s charter, the 20-member task force is to “analyze and evaluate issues in our society and military that detract from Navy readiness, such as racism, sexism and other structural and interpersonal biases.”

In August Ford’s Commanding Officer, Capt. J.J. Cummings announced an extension of the TF-One Navy for the crew of Ford: LEARN.

“LEARN, because I want to do just that — listen and learn from you as to where you believe racism exists on our ship and/or in the Navy,” he said.

The first LEARN meeting aboard was attended by 27 junior Sailors, and hosted by five chief petty officers, including one of Ford’s command climate specialists, and lasted for two and a half hours.

“I think those Sailors that are new, while they may only be in the Navy a year, they have their diverse experience of what the Navy was like to them,” said Chief Aviation Electrician's Mate Scott Reed, from Philadelphia, one of the ship’s command climate specialists. “I want to know what their experience are like because of how fresh it is in their mind.”

The TF-One Navy examines a number of issues, including barriers to service entry, scholarship, and mentorship opportunism for potential recruits, talent management, training and education throughout career paths, evaluations, promotions and advancement, racial disparities in the justice system, and health care disparities.

Aboard Ford, LEARN discussions focus more on the deck plates and day to day evolutions and events on the ship.

The first meeting held in the ship’s chief’s mess began with the hosting chief petty officers introducing themselves, giving their backgrounds, explaining why they were there, and what they were hoping to learn.

A sheet of paper was then provided to all attending Sailors, with the definition of racism and institutional racism, along with a question: Can you give an example of actions, comments, or policies you’ve seen, heard, or experienced while assigned to Ford or while in the Navy, that could be considered racist or institutional racism?

Sailors were divided into various smaller and larger group discussions to dive deeper into experiences both while in uniform, and prior to entering the U.S. Navy.

“I believe it is very important to listen to one another and be able to make a difference and change,” said Aviation Boatswain’s mate (Handling) Airman Rios Ramirez. “People are not so open on discussing the main issue, about racism and discrimination, it’s something that’s wide open inside and out of the Navy, but people really don’t talk about it, and how it’s affecting everyone around us.”

In the middle of the meeting, Reed read from CNO Gilday’s open letter to the Navy and directive towards combatting racism.

Reed focused on a segment of the letter, “Now is the time to have open and honest discussion”, which brought the participants into the final segment of the night in which all attending Sailors were allowed to speak aloud about actions, views, comments and policies they have experienced.

“Through understanding — the listen and educate piece of LEARN — my hope is someone will get something out of this,” said Reed. “If it sparks something, and someone realizes they did something, and they change their behavior, and maybe they can get others to change their behavior, then we can have a ripple effect throughout the ship, and other commands when they get there.”

In the past year, the Navy has taken a number of steps to address racial inequality in the ranks and eliminate racism. LEARN is a way for Ford Sailors to view and understand their shipmate’s experiences and how systemic racism has affected their careers.

“It’s about changing aspects inside the Navy, instead of the outside, so we can give an eye-opening experience and start small and go from there,” said Ramirez. “I think LEARN is essential, not just for the ship and the command, but for everyone and how they might be treated.”

“’Maybe we can look back on this with pride and say you know what, we started something, and it helped the Navy, and that’s the goal, to make the Navy a better place,” closed Reed. “The least we can do is have a conversation.”

