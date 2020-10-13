Honolulu District awards $316 million in FY20 contracts in Hawaii, Pacific Region

Courtesy Photo | Contractors check the edging of a concrete test lane poured Sept. 1 for the Joint Base...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Contractors check the edging of a concrete test lane poured Sept. 1 for the Joint Base Pearl-Harbor Hickam F-22 Fighter Alert Facility project. Construction of the $43 million project is one example of how USACE helps sustain our Armed Forces strategic readiness in the Pacific. Paving finished around 11 p.m., but the pavement finishers, District's Hickam resident office and safety team were on site past midnight. District employees were most interested in being present for the event as it was the first airfield paving the District has done in more than five years. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District recently completed a successful Fiscal Year 2020 (FY20) during which 536 contract actions were awarded totaling $316 million, including $74.8 million for small business.



Honolulu District contract actions signify the Corps' commitment to deliver world-class facilities to the Armed Forces of the United States, protect and improve the lives of the people of Hawaii and the Pacific Region, as well as provide jobs that stimulate the local and Pacific economies.



“The Honolulu District team awarded $166 million in contracts since June 2020,” said Honolulu District Commander Lt. Col. Eric S. Marshall. “In the fourth quarter we also awarded 48 contracts with average values of about $500,000. Although it’s tempting to focus on the big dollar contracts, Honolulu District continues to deliver world-class projects for our stakeholders, whether they are big or small.”



Significant awards during the fiscal year were:



A $30,867,340 firm-fixed-price contract for the Repair Building 502, Fort Shafter, Hawaii; $22,455,000 firm-fixed-price contract for Repair Building 503A, Fort Shafter, Hawaii; $7,140,693.26 for the FY20 Army Training Land Retention-Oahu Environmental Impact Statement (EIS); $6,996,738.62 for the Wailoa Stream Flood Control Project, PL 84-99, Repair Stream, Hilo, Island of Hawaii; $6,099,972 for the FY20 Renovate Pool, Helemano Military Reservation, Oahu, Hawaii; $1,386,637 for the maintenance repairs of Aunu’u Small Boat Harbor, Hilo Deep Draft Harbor, and Laupahoehoe Small Boat Harbor, Island of Hawaii, Hawaii; and $5,390,000 for Kahauiki Stream Maintenance Dredging, Oahu, Hawaii.