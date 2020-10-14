Exchange’s Operation Fun Continues with Free Online Screening of ‘Incredibles 2’

Courtesy Photo | Military families can tune in to the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s XKids...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Military families can tune in to the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s XKids Community Hub for a free online screening of “Incredibles 2” on Oct. 23. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and The Walt Disney Studios invite military families to an at-home movie night with a free online screening of “Incredibles 2,” beginning Oct. 23.



The military-exclusive screening is one of many family-friendly online activities offered as part of the Exchange and Disney’s Operation Fun campaign at ShopMyExchange.com/XKids, part of the Exchange’s community Hub.



“The Exchange’s customers are heroes, so ‘Incredibles 2’ is a fitting choice for military families,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Much like the characters in the film, military families are stronger when they join together—that’s why we wanted to give them an opportunity to do so in the comfort of their own homes.”



The screening will be available to all authorized shoppers with a ShopMyExchange.com account for 48 hours starting at 3 p.m. Central time Oct. 23 at the XKids Hub, though the number of viewers who can tune in at once is limited.



Families can also log onto the XKids Hub weekly for new kid-friendly activities including interactive videos, Disney-themed activity sheets, games and more. Highlights for October include special Halloween-themed activities and the Oct. 23 launch of a video series featuring the XKids sharing their top toy picks of the season.



Online activities and live video events will continue at the XKids Hub through the end of the year: On Thanksgiving, the Exchange and Disney will offer a free online screening of “Frozen 2,” and a Disney Jr. interactive video activity night is scheduled for Dec. 12.



Families can visit ShopMyExchange.com/XKids to access everything Operation Fun has to offer, including a calendar of events. They can also follow the Exchange on http://www.facebook.com/ShopMyExchange to get all the latest on Operation Fun activities delivered straight to their timeline.



Facebook-friendly version: Military families can tune in to the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s XKids Community Hub for a free online screening of “Incredibles 2” on Oct. 23. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1vV.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Conner Hammett, 214-312-2714 or hammettc@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange