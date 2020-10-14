Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bourne Bridge Repair Work

    BUZZARDS BAY, MA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Story by Bryan Purtell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District

    Bourne Bridge repair work:

    Maintenance work will be performed on the Bourne Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. During this time, travel lanes on the Bourne Bridge will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction.

    Work schedule is weather permitting.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 13:15
    Story ID: 380861
    Location: BUZZARDS BAY, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bourne Bridge Repair Work, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    bridge
    USACE
    Massachusetts
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Buzzards Bay
    Bourne
    New England District
    Cape Cod Canal
    NAD
    Bourne Bridge
    North Atlantic Division
    infastructure
    maintnence work

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT