Bourne Bridge repair work:



Maintenance work will be performed on the Bourne Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. During this time, travel lanes on the Bourne Bridge will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction.



Work schedule is weather permitting.

