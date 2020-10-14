Bourne Bridge repair work:
Maintenance work will be performed on the Bourne Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. During this time, travel lanes on the Bourne Bridge will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction.
Work schedule is weather permitting.
