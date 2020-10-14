Naval Hospital Pensacola Conducts Walk-in Weekend Mammography Clinic

PENSACOLA, Fla. (October 14, 2020) In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP) will conduct a walk-in mammography clinic on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the NHP Radiology department.

NHP offers this clinic every year during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to help detect this life-threatening disease.

“This is a pretty rare occasion,” said Chief Hospital Corpsman Naomi Perez, a mammography technician assigned to Naval Hospital Pensacola. “We only do this once a year during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we offer mammogram screening appointments and/or walk-ins on a Saturday.”

According to the National Cancer Institute, one in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. The walk-in clinic offers patients an extra opportunity to detect and prevent the disease in themselves.

“Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a great time for people to be reminded about their mammogram because life gets busy and a lot of ladies can tend to forget,” said Perez. “For me, as a mammography technician, this is the best time of year because we see a huge influx of patients coming through and getting screened.”

Patients that take advantage of this annual event increase their chances of early detection of the disease.

“We try to promote mammography as much as possible because early detection is the best way to fight breast cancer and mammography is still the best screening tool for detecting breast cancer” said Perez.

NHP is also holding other events in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month such as authorizing staff to wear appropriate pink clothing, door decorating and running a virtual 5k to promote awareness. For further information about the walk-in mammography clinic, please contact the NHP Radiology department at (850)505-7135.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2020 Date Posted: 10.14.2020 13:19 Story ID: 380856 Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Hospital Pensacola Conducts Walk-in Weekend Mammography Clinic, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.