IWTC San Diego Prepares Fleet to Fight and Win via Afloat Information Warfare Team Trainer

By Lt. Joseph Chua, Information Warfare Training Command San Diego



SAN DIEGO – Sailors assigned to aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11 completed the Afloat Information Warfare Team Trainer (AIWTT) at IWTC San Diego, Oct. 8.



AIWTT is the last of three information warfare (IW) team trainers in the training cycle for carrier strike groups and amphibious readiness groups, directly supporting the chief of naval operations’ focus on warfighting, warfighter and future Navy.



“The team trainer allows us to work through our processes,” added Cmdr. Charles Jones, CSG 9 intelligence officer. “The training is mission essential.”



The training equips watchstanders with the knowledge and skills, at the apprentice level, to provide indications and warnings.



“These team trainers are critical in providing information warfare teams early development before they deploy,” said Lt. Elizabeth Powers, lead instructor. “The direct mentorship and realistic training environment helps provide rapid growth and ensure overall readiness.”



Each team trainer includes a unique, simulated scenario scripted by IWTC San Diego instructors, preparing units with real-world scenarios. With the transition toward Great Power Competition, teams practice operating in complex, realistic environments that prepare them to become better warfighters.



“Often, when you’re in team training, it’s the first time getting the team together so it’s invaluable,” said Lt. Cmdr. John Bardenhagen III, CSG 9 assistant intelligence officer. “The team can work on developing good analytical techniques, and the hands on instruction is fantastic. This is where intel teams are made.”



IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



