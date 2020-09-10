711th Human Performance Wing receives AF Outstanding Unit Award

Photo By Gina Giardina | WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio - In an announcement from Air Force Materiel...... read more read more Photo By Gina Giardina | WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio - In an announcement from Air Force Materiel Command, the 711th Human Performance Wing, part of the Air Force Research Laboratory headquartered here, has been awarded the 2019 Air Force Outstanding Unit Award. The Wing, comprised of the Airman Systems Directorate, U.S.A.F. School of Aerospace Medicine, and a robust support team, shares this award with three other Air Force Materiel Command units. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Richard Eldridge) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – In an announcement from Air Force Materiel Command, the 711th Human Performance Wing, part of the Air Force Research Laboratory headquartered here, has been awarded the 2019 Air Force Outstanding Unit Award.



The Wing, comprised of the Airman Systems Directorate, U.S.A.F. School of Aerospace Medicine, and a robust support team, shares this award with three other Air Force Materiel Command units.



“I couldn’t be more proud of the members of the 711 HPW for earning this prestigious award,” said Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, 711 HPW commander. “This is further confirmation of the critical support and impact our science, engineering and medical experts deliver to our Airmen, the Air and Space Force mission, and the overall Department of Defense.”



This award, authorized by the Department of the Air Force General Order 1 in 1954, is awarded by the Secretary of the Air Force to numbered units that have distinguished themselves by exceptionally meritorious service or outstanding achievement that clearly sets the unit above and apart from similar units, according to the award fact sheet.



During this period, as stated in the award citation, the 711 HPW’s team of highly-skilled scientists, engineers and instructors conducted cutting-edge research, education and consultation critical to meeting Department of Defense goals. The then-Human Systems Integration Directorate provided critical expertise shaping the future of occupational health and advancing Airmen readiness across the Defense Department. The Airman Systems Directorate executed key research initiatives, providing novel products and solutions enhancing mission effectiveness across the Joint All Domain operations enterprise. The U.S.A.F. School of Aerospace Medicine conducted crucial medical consultations bolstering the health and wellness of Department of Defense members and educated 7,300 Joint and International students across medical disciplines. The 711th Human Performance Wing provided the essential foundation of support enabling the completion of unprecedented Air Force and Department of Defense research and education initiatives.



Lt. Gen. Carl Schaefer, AFMC deputy commander, stated in his October 5 announcement that the award recognizes the phenomenal work Airmen do every day and that it’s a testament to the teamwork in the Wing.



Teamwork is a cornerstone within the 711 HPW with its unique composition of medical professionals as well as science and engineering researchers, who not only work across their career fields within the Wing, but also with other experts across the Air Force Research Laboratory and the larger DoD to enable, enhance, sustain and restore Airmen.



About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,000 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.