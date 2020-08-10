1st Space Brigade Playin' it Safe

FORT CARSON, COLORADO – With the changing of the seasons transpiring and the cold weather oncoming, 1st Space Brigade, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, hosted their annual Safety Day before a four-day holiday weekend July 8.

“Safety should be a part of everything we do and in our personal lives,” Col. Brian Bolio, commander 1st Space Brigade, said as he addressed his Soldiers in formation. “Keep an eye on your squad mates and treat them as family. Keep you head on a swivel and make sure we are taking care of each other during these times of the year and that we hold each other accountable.”

Soldiers made the rounds for seven safety presentations in small groups: winter driving, winter outdoor recreational activities, cold weather injuries, home and office safety, grill and smoker safety, alcohol and drug abuse, and sexual harassment/assault risk and prevention (SHARP) training.

Cedric Pelt, safety manager for 1st Space Brigade, facilitated and coordinated the event.

“I hope they (Soldiers) understand the risk they engage in during this time of year,” he said. “It’s all about risk management.”

After the presentations, Soldiers pondered what they had learned.

“Today taught me to bring safety to each and everything that I do,” said Sgt. Deamonte Galloway, an information technology specialist with 2nd Space Company, 1st Space Brigade. “At home be cognizant, and don’t be negligent of the things I am doing.”

Private First Class James Cromer, an information technology specialist with 1st Space Company, 1st Space Brigade, said the outdoor recreation class was the most helpful for him.

“I’ve never ice fished,” he said. “That’s useful information I can retain if I ever decide to go.”

