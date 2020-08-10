NMCP Celebrates National Midwifery Week

Photo By Seaman Imani Daniels | PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 8, 2020) – Capt. Lisa Mulligan, Naval Medical Center...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Imani Daniels | PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 8, 2020) – Capt. Lisa Mulligan, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) commanding officer, CNM Karen Brayboy (left) and retired Capt. Kathleen Baily (right) pose for a photo in honor of National Midwifery Week, Oct. 8. This week aims to raise awareness about midwives making their impact on women’s health. Events are held throughout the week to appreciate those midwives who are currently serving our communities and increase knowledge about the field of midwifery. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Imani Daniels/Released) see less | View Image Page

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 8, 2020) Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) celebrated National Midwifery Week by hosting a cake cutting, Oct. 8.

A midwife is a health professional who cares for mothers and newborns with childbirth, a specialization known as midwifery. National Midwifery Week was created by the American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM) and this year's theme is "Midwives for Equity."

“Being a midwife has been a dream,” said Karen Brayboy, NMCP’s Women’s Health Department certified nurse midwife. “I started out as a labor and delivery nurse in a civilian hospital. I saw the difference that midwives made as we labored alongside women, helping them with their transition into becoming a mother.”

Whether families choose to birth in the hospital or have a community birth, midwifery care supports a healthy physiological birthing process and offers excellent outcomes for families.

“Midwifery means hope,” said retired Capt. Kathleen Baily, NMCP Women’s Health Department certified nurse midwife. “If you don’t have hope, what do you have? Working alongside these families is important. What gives people more hope than a new baby?”

With many years of experience between them, Brayboy and Baily were honored to be acknowledged during this event.

“This celebration is really quite an honor, because we as midwives know our work matters,” Baily added. “Knowing that it matters to other people, makes it worthwhile.”

As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The national acclaimed, state of the art medical center, along with the area's ten branch and TRICARE Prime Clinics in the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.