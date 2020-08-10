Soldier’s path to service began in Argentina

Courtesy Photo | Ohio Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Adriel Nemec joined the Guard in 2013 and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Ohio Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Adriel Nemec joined the Guard in 2013 and currently serves as an Army Basic Leader Course instructor at the 147th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) in Columbus, Ohio. Nemec, a native of Argentina, was born to missionaries and lived in or visited more than a dozen Central and Southern American countries when he was growing up. Here, he is pictured during an overseas deployment in 2017. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Adriel Nemec was born and raised in Argentina to an American mother and an Argentinian father. As the child of missionaries, Nemec lived in or visited more than a dozen Central and South American countries while he was growing up.



It wasn’t until he and his wife moved to the United States in 2004 that Nemec planted roots in his mother’s home country. He joined the Ohio Army National Guard in 2013, with his only regret being he didn’t join sooner.



“I always wanted to be part of something bigger. I was after the sense of accomplishment, belonging and purpose. I also wanted to develop my leadership skills, discipline and professionalism, with and without a uniform,” Nemec said.



Now Staff Sgt. Nemec is an Army Basic Leader Course instructor for the 147th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), located on the Defense Supply Center Columbus campus, where he enjoys teaching young Soldiers how to become noncommissioned officers. His service in the Ohio National Guard includes a deployment in 2017.



Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. Nemec remains connected to his Hispanic roots while serving the country that adopted him.



“I believe what makes the U.S. military so great is the diversity,” he said. “Hispanics bring forth a unique set of perspectives, customs and skills that can contribute to the strengthening of the force and the accomplishment of the mission. The heritage month is a way to honor those Hispanic service members who paved the way for us to walk down the road to victory and success.”



Nemec used National Guard education benefits to earn a master’s in physical therapy. He will complete his doctorate by May 2021 and expects to commission next summer into the Army Medical Specialist Corps.



“I am motivated to see what the next chapter in my military career has for me,” he said.



From his Argentinian childhood, to proudly serving as a member of the Ohio National Guard, Nemec is paving his path to success.