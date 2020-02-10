New Senior Enlisted Leader assumes responsibility at Winn ACH

U.S. Army Medical Department Activity - Fort Stewart held an Assumption of Responsibility ceremony, Oct. 2 at Marne Garden on Fort Stewart as Command Sgt. Maj. Charles E. Robinson became the new Winn Army Community Hospital Command Sergeant Major.
During the ceremony, the Winn Commander, Col. Julie Freeman thanked Sgt. Maj. Jason Conner for his support and welcomed Robinson, and his Family, to Team Winn.
The event was broadcast live on www.facebook.com/winncares.
Robinson is a native of Clinton, Maryland.
