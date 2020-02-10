Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Senior Enlisted Leader assumes responsibility at Winn ACH

    Photo By Patrick Young | Winn ACH commander, Col. Julie Freeman thanks Sgt. Maj. Jason Conner for supporting...... read more read more

    Story by Patrick Young 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    U.S. Army Medical Department Activity - Fort Stewart held an Assumption of Responsibility ceremony, Oct. 2 at Marne Garden on Fort Stewart as Command Sgt. Maj. Charles E. Robinson became the new Winn Army Community Hospital Command Sergeant Major.

    During the ceremony, the Winn Commander, Col. Julie Freeman thanked Sgt. Maj. Jason Conner for his support and welcomed Robinson, and his Family, to Team Winn.

    The event was broadcast live on www.facebook.com/winncares.

    Robinson is a native of Clinton, Maryland.

