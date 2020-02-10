New Senior Enlisted Leader assumes responsibility at Winn ACH

Photo By Patrick Young | Winn ACH commander, Col. Julie Freeman thanks Sgt. Maj. Jason Conner for supporting...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Young | Winn ACH commander, Col. Julie Freeman thanks Sgt. Maj. Jason Conner for supporting MEDDAC as the interim senior enlisted leader at Winn ACH prior; and welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. Charles E. Robinson as the new MEDDAC Command Sergeant Major at Fort Stewart, Oct. 2. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Medical Department Activity - Fort Stewart held an Assumption of Responsibility ceremony, Oct. 2 at Marne Garden on Fort Stewart as Command Sgt. Maj. Charles E. Robinson became the new Winn Army Community Hospital Command Sergeant Major.



During the ceremony, the Winn Commander, Col. Julie Freeman thanked Sgt. Maj. Jason Conner for his support and welcomed Robinson, and his Family, to Team Winn.



The event was broadcast live on www.facebook.com/winncares.



Robinson is a native of Clinton, Maryland.