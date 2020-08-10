Helicopter Mine Countermeasure Squadron (HM) 12

An MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter, attached to the Sea Dragons of Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 12, utilizes a Bambi Bucket to conduct firefighting training. (U.S. Navy video by MC3 Rebekah M. Rinckey)
