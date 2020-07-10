Promotion of the New Mexico Air National Guard’s Deputy State Air Surgeon, Doctor Fred Ginsburg

The New Mexico Air National Guard’s Deputy State Air Surgeon, Doctor Fred Ginsburg was promoted to Colonel on 7 October, 2020. The former flight physician of the 150th Medical Group started his career in Air Force Reserves where he served for 13 years before moving to New Mexico and becoming a TACO with the New Mexico Air National Guard. However, before he completed medical school and joined the military, Col. Ginsburg started his education by graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, and then completed a Masters of Computer Science and Master of Business Administration, creating a well-rounded and diverse educational path for medical school.

This well-rounded education and thirst for knowledge played into his recent role change to Deputy state Air Surgeon a few months ago where he showed his desire to learn and develop jumping into training with a want to broaden his horizon and support the COVID-19 response mission.

Col. Ginsburg supported the COVID-19 pandemic response and the state of New Mexico from the shadows where he achieved numerous accomplishments such as institutionalizing the New Mexico National Guard’s Liaison position into the Department of Health; provided oversight on the system delivery of hundreds of thousands of specimen samples; and developed the process and infrastructure for the medical component of the NMANG Cares Act team for rapid testing, contact tracing and return to duty process.

“More importantly than just learning the position, he wanted to contribute and make a positive impact to the mission,” said Brig. Gen. Michele K. LaMontagne, Assistant Adjutant General-Air, New Mexico Air National Guard. “This demonstrates to me that this promotion and new position are well deserved. I look forward to his contributions to the NMANG.”

