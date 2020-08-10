Jackson NCO overcomes odds, succeeds

The Army is full of inspirational stories, Soldiers who have overcome overwhelming odds in their civilian lives to succeed in the military and thrive as part of the Army Family.



We don’t have to look any further for that inspiration than the recipient of the Fiscal Year 2020 Secretary of the Army Award for Diversity and Leadership, Fort Jackson’s very own, Master Sgt. Marritsa J. Collins.



You would not know to look at her, with her beaming smile and cheery disposition, that Collins has the background that she does. When she was only 6 years old, Collins’ biological mother, Traci Collins, was murdered. Since their father was not around, Collins and her two younger sisters were left without parents. That’s when Inisher Collins, their aunt who was already raising her own two children, fought for custody and committed to raising the three girls as part of her family.



Collins said she is “forever in debt, grateful and humbled for the love and nurturing” her aunt provided … My aunt, who is very strong in her faith, allowed the Lord to guide her in the decision making of adding more responsibility to her plate that led us to be the God-fearing women that we are today.



“This is just a story to tell you that everyone comes from different backgrounds and circumstances, and I am a testament that your past does not have to determine your destiny.”



Collins enlisted in the Army in March 2000 to find adventure.



The Army Values “were in line with how my mother (her aunt Inisher) and Family raised me,” she said. “I continued to serve because after I attended the Equal Opportunity Advisor Course in Cocoa Beach, Florida it renewed a fire and passion in me to make sure that no matter where you come from, or circumstances as long as your leaders treat you with dignity and respect it will not only make this world but the Army a better place.”



At the presentation of her award, responding to her reasons for continuing to serve, Gen. Paul Funk II, commander of Training and Doctrine Command said “that sounds a lot like Be, Know, Do” referring to the well-known Army leadership model.



“Thanks for everything you do” he said.



Collins’ efforts at Fort Jackson include planning and executing Fort Jackson’s first LGBT Pride Month 5k run to leading Fort Jackson’s 1st Tiger Team Command Climate Survey Initiative. Collins is active in putting her passion into action.



According to Brig. Gen. Milford H. “Beags” Beagle Jr, Fort Jackson’s commander, “In all instances, (Collins’) leadership, professionalism and commitment set an example and achieved incredible results and positively impacted the Fort Jackson culture.”



Collins said of the award, “I was appreciative and yet humbled that my leader thought that highly of me.”

