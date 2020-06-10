NCTS Bahrain Holds Change of Command Ceremony

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Oct. 6, 2020) – Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station (NCTS) Bahrain held a change of command ceremony on board Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Oct. 6.



Capt. Mark Bibeau relieved Capt. Rodney Burley as commanding officer during the ceremony, with Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), as the presiding officer.



“Information technology (IT) and access to it is something that many of us take for granted until there’s a problem,” said Renshaw. “In other words, IT success is often overlooked until it isn’t a success. Under Capt. Burley’s leadership since August 2019, they’ve not only succeeded, they have thrived.”



Renshaw also commended Burley for his ability to cultivate a command environment where Sailors are productive and feel valued.



During Burley’s tenure, NCTS supported 37 ground mobile force missions and delivered a 99% satellite communications connectivity rate for the forces stationed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Additionally, his team had a 94 percent Sailor retention rate, 17 percent higher than the Navy’s average.



“Being in command of this phenomenal communications station was something that I worked my entire career to achieve,” said Burley. “During my time here, I have been blessed with the Navy’s most talented military, U.S. government civilians, government of Bahrain civilians and industry contractors who have met every challenge that was thrown at them with ease.”



Bibeau assumed command and thanked the crew and those in attendance.



“NCTS Bahrain is the right team at the right time to perform this mission, and I’m honored and privileged to be your commanding officer,” he said. “I look forward to tackling the challenges that will come our way, together with you, a team of highly capable, professional and motivated experts.”



NCTS Bahrain operates and defends mission critical Navy warfighting networks and communications systems necessary for U.S. Navy, joint, NATO and coalition commanders to conduct secure command and control in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



