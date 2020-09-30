NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain Hosts Third Annual Diversity and Inclusion Event, Virtually

MANAMA, Bahrain – Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain hosted its third annual Diversity and Inclusion (D & I) program off-site event, virtually, Sept. 14 – 30.



Three years ago, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain established a D & I program to identify and implement initiatives, events, and activities to bridge cultural gaps in a command with over 12 nationalities represented.



Throughout the years, the program organized various cultural food competitions, observances, presentations, and sports activities. Still, the annual off-site team-building event remains the most anticipated one of them all.



“Diversity is one of my absolute favorite parts about the Navy,” said Capt. Timothy Griffin, commanding officer of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain. “NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of the greatest melting pots you’ll ever find. Everyone has a different story, different experiences, and we’re all from somewhere different.”



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain held the annual off-site team-building event virtually. The D & I program collaborated with Naval Support Activity Bahrain Chaplains Religious Development Operation (CREDO) office to host the event and interpret the Myers Briggs Type Indicator results that personnel completed before the start of each session.



Through enriching group discussions, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain personnel discussed strategies to become a cohesive team amongst varying personality types, the importance of resiliency during the COVID-19 pandemic and practiced mindfulness to reduce the impact of present stressors.



“The phenomenal collaboration with the CREDO office made this year’s event a virtual reality,” said Jacqueline Adams, command continuous process improvement champion of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain. “We were able to come together in a virtual environment and still be able to share our experiences and ideas to build a deeper understanding and appreciation for our differences. Each session ended with action plans that we can all use to enhance ourselves as individuals and as a collective team. Our diversity is our superpower!”



“It is import that we understand one another and use that shared information to make us a more inclusive command, but more importantly, make us better people and teammates,” Griffin added.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain embodies an inclusive culture built on mutual trust, respect, and the value of diverse ideas.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.



