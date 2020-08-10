Col. Murtha assumes command of JMRC

HOHENFELS, Germany- On Oct. 7, 2020, Col. Anthony T. Murtha III assumed command of the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels.



The assumption of command ceremony took place on base at the Hohenfels Training Area.



Brig. Gen. Christopher Norrie, Commander of the 7th Army Training Command, presided at the assumption of command ceremony. He commended Murtha for his accomplishments and contributions to the military.



“As human beings, we have a natural inclination to attach adjectives to peoples’ names,” Norrie said. “Col. Murtha, you are an absolutely stunning leader, an exceptional warfighter, and universally respected and admired by all. We are so proud to have you here. We look forward to serving here with you as part of this incredible team, not only here but in 7th Army Training Command and throughout U.S. Army Europe."



In his first speech as the new commander, Murtha said that he looked forward to working with his new command team as they lead JMRC into future operations.



“Thank you for your support over the past couple of weeks and confidence in me to assume command of this fantastic organization,” Murtha said. “JMRC not only supports our Army but also our NATO allies and our continued mission.”



Murtha also recognized local community leaders, “who do so much to support our soldiers and families around the region.”



Murtha has had many assignments throughout the world since being commissioned as an U.S. Army Armor Officer in June 1996. His career includes positions such as Headquarters Company Officer, Battle Captain, and Maneuver Planner. Most recently he served as the commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division at Camp Humphreys in the Republic of Korea.

