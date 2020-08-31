Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ladies of Pacific Team Signal-Cyber celebrate their right to vote

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Story by Capt. Liana Kim 

    311th Signal Command (Theater)

    FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – Holding signs displaying the year that women of their respective nationalities were given the right to vote, four ladies of the 311th Signal Command (Theater) express their enthusiasm for all American women’s right to vote.

    “I think in order to fully appreciate the importance of voting for all of us, it is important that we remain educated on our history by sharing and remembering our families’ past experiences,” Sgt. 1st Class Onika Hendricks, Financial Manager and EO Leader shared what inspired her to seek a visual way to recognize our nation’s progress toward equal voting rights for all American women. “Because not long ago, it was not a privilege afforded to all.”

    “This year we celebrated the 100 year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment,” said Rachael Orejana, Legal Advisor. “While the amendment prohibited laws barring women from voting, it did not address laws prohibiting voting based on race. In fact, it was not until 1952 that Asian-American women gained the right to vote. Native American women followed in 1957, and African-American and Hispanic-American women finally were able to vote in 1965, after the Voting Rights Act eliminated other barriers to voting. In honor of all that work to achieve these successes, please cast your vote this November, after thoughtful consideration of the issues and the candidates. It’s your right!”

    “'Women's right, the right to vote, was just the beginning of equality. We still have a long way to go,’ is one of my favorite quotes on women’s equality, by Judge Mabelan Ephriam,” said Sgt. Virginia Curtis, Executive Administrative Assistant to the Command Sergeant Major.

    "Since Hawaii became a state back on August 21, 1959, my ancestors had the opportunity to vote,” said Janalyn Kawato, Mechanical Engineer with the G4 section. “I joined them at the age of 18 and have enjoyed my right to vote ever since. Exercise your right to vote! Make a difference in the world."

