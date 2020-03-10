Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Display honors first sergeant council's award-winning year

    Display honors first sergeant council's award-winning year

    Photo By Airman Chris Corso | Reserve Citizen Airmen pose for a picture after a ceremony recognizing the 2019 First...... read more read more

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2020

    Story by Airman Chris Corso 

    910th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 910th Airlift Wing First Sergeant Council was recognized for winning the Chief Master Sergeant Carol Smits Air Force Reserve Command First Sergeant Council of the Year Award on Oct. 3, 2020, during a ceremony in the 910th AW headquarters building.

    The award is given out every year to the AFRC wing first sergeant council who best exemplified the legacy of Chief Master Sgt. Carol Smits and her dedication to ensuring morale, readiness and good conduct during the previous year.

    A commemorative collage was unveiled during the ceremony to recognize the significant accomplishment of the 13 members of the 2019 FSC.

    “The value of an effective first sergeant is beyond measure,” said Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Williams, command chief of the 910th Airlift Wing. “While I know there are numerous first sergeant councils across the command who are all doing just as many great things for Airmen and their families, it was truly an honor to have our council be recognized by the command.”

    The Youngstown Air Reserve Base Community Council funded the commemorative collage and a reception following the ceremony.

    Members of the 2019 First Sergeant Council are:

    President, Master Sgt. Christopher Mason
    Vice President, Master Sgt. Thomas Beasley
    Treasurer, Senior Master Sgt. Michelle Mariacher
    Secretary, Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Syverson
    Master Sgt. Jeannette Holland
    Master Sgt. Daniel Barninger
    Master Sgt. Nancy Hornsby
    Master Sgt. Brian Barrett
    Master Sgt. Chris O’Neill
    Master Sgt. James Bader
    Master Sgt. Skye Tancer
    Master Sgt. Brooke Callahan
    Tech. Sgt. Kara Kauffman

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 09:25
    Story ID: 380416
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Display honors first sergeant council's award-winning year, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    First Sergeant Council
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Resilient
    Carol Smits

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT