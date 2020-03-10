Display honors first sergeant council's award-winning year

The 910th Airlift Wing First Sergeant Council was recognized for winning the Chief Master Sergeant Carol Smits Air Force Reserve Command First Sergeant Council of the Year Award on Oct. 3, 2020, during a ceremony in the 910th AW headquarters building.
The award is given out every year to the AFRC wing first sergeant council who best exemplified the legacy of Chief Master Sgt. Carol Smits and her dedication to ensuring morale, readiness and good conduct during the previous year.
A commemorative collage was unveiled during the ceremony to recognize the significant accomplishment of the 13 members of the 2019 FSC.
“The value of an effective first sergeant is beyond measure,” said Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Williams, command chief of the 910th Airlift Wing. “While I know there are numerous first sergeant councils across the command who are all doing just as many great things for Airmen and their families, it was truly an honor to have our council be recognized by the command.”
The Youngstown Air Reserve Base Community Council funded the commemorative collage and a reception following the ceremony.
Members of the 2019 First Sergeant Council are:
President, Master Sgt. Christopher Mason
Vice President, Master Sgt. Thomas Beasley
Treasurer, Senior Master Sgt. Michelle Mariacher
Secretary, Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Syverson
Master Sgt. Jeannette Holland
Master Sgt. Daniel Barninger
Master Sgt. Nancy Hornsby
Master Sgt. Brian Barrett
Master Sgt. Chris O’Neill
Master Sgt. James Bader
Master Sgt. Skye Tancer
Master Sgt. Brooke Callahan
Tech. Sgt. Kara Kauffman
