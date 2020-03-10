Display honors first sergeant council's award-winning year

Photo By Airman Chris Corso | Reserve Citizen Airmen pose for a picture after a ceremony recognizing the 2019 First...... read more read more Photo By Airman Chris Corso | Reserve Citizen Airmen pose for a picture after a ceremony recognizing the 2019 First Sergeant Council for being named the Chief Master Sergeant Carol Smits First Sergeant Council of the Year, Oct. 3, 2020, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. The award is given to the Air Force Reserve Command first sergeant council that most exemplifies dedication to ensuring morale, readiness and good conduct. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Chris Corso) see less | View Image Page

The 910th Airlift Wing First Sergeant Council was recognized for winning the Chief Master Sergeant Carol Smits Air Force Reserve Command First Sergeant Council of the Year Award on Oct. 3, 2020, during a ceremony in the 910th AW headquarters building.



The award is given out every year to the AFRC wing first sergeant council who best exemplified the legacy of Chief Master Sgt. Carol Smits and her dedication to ensuring morale, readiness and good conduct during the previous year.



A commemorative collage was unveiled during the ceremony to recognize the significant accomplishment of the 13 members of the 2019 FSC.



“The value of an effective first sergeant is beyond measure,” said Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Williams, command chief of the 910th Airlift Wing. “While I know there are numerous first sergeant councils across the command who are all doing just as many great things for Airmen and their families, it was truly an honor to have our council be recognized by the command.”



The Youngstown Air Reserve Base Community Council funded the commemorative collage and a reception following the ceremony.



Members of the 2019 First Sergeant Council are:



President, Master Sgt. Christopher Mason

Vice President, Master Sgt. Thomas Beasley

Treasurer, Senior Master Sgt. Michelle Mariacher

Secretary, Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Syverson

Master Sgt. Jeannette Holland

Master Sgt. Daniel Barninger

Master Sgt. Nancy Hornsby

Master Sgt. Brian Barrett

Master Sgt. Chris O’Neill

Master Sgt. James Bader

Master Sgt. Skye Tancer

Master Sgt. Brooke Callahan

Tech. Sgt. Kara Kauffman