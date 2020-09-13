NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Provides Logistics Support to Duqm Port Visit

MANAMA, Bahrain - During the first aircraft carrier port visit since February 2020, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, detachment Oman, provided logistics support to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), Sept. 9 – 13.

Providing this support required close coordination between NAVSUP FLC Bahrain and their Omani counterparts in order to fulfill logistics requirements, process customs clearance packages and delivering resources while following mitigations to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Together with the U.S. Embassy in Muscat, we were able to successfully coordinate and implement a plan that took into account all of the restrictions caused by COVID-19,” said Lt. Cmdr. Christy Rieger, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain logistics support representative (LSR).

NAVSUP FLC Bahrain LSRs delivered a total of 186 pallets of provisions, 20 pallets of general cargo and eight tri-walls of mail weighing 2,300 pounds to Nimitz and Princeton.

“As a previous cruiser and destroyer Sailor, I have experienced the positive impact from shore support elements,” Rieger said.

Days before Nimitz entered the Port of Duqm, LSRs in Bahrain delivered 126 pallets of Nimitz ship’s store items to Duqm via the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195).

Capt. Timothy Griffin, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain commanding officer, supervised the delivery onsite.

“There are many steps completed behind the scenes from the time the LSRs receive an order, to the time when items are loaded onto the ships,” Griffin noted. “The job never stops. They work 24/7, day and night, to ensure our mission partners are well taken care of.”

NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Det. Oman operates in Muscat, Duqm and Salalah, Oman, providing tailored logistics support and services to U.S. Navy vessels conducting operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.

NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.



