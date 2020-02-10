Local German recognized for returning lost dog tags

Photo By Lisa Bishop | WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army Europe Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Jared Sembritzki...... read more read more Photo By Lisa Bishop | WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army Europe Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Jared Sembritzki presented Simon Krieger-Pleus, a German national, a certificate of appreciation and coin Oct. 2 at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden for his discovery and return of a U.S. Soldier’s World War II dog tags. Krieger-Pleus found the dog tags on a summer hike and contacted USAG Wiesbaden to see if they could be returned. Krieger-Pleus and his family were also given a set of commemorative dog tags as an additional token of appreciation by the USAG Wiesbaden director of Emergency Services who helped identify the WWII Soldier who returned to the U.S. after the war and lived into his 80s. The dog tags are now on display at the U.S. Army Europe Museum inside the Mission Command Center. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army Europe Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Jared Sembritzki presented Simon Krieger-Pleus, a German national, a certificate of appreciation and coin Oct. 2 at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden for his discovery and return of a U.S. Soldier’s World War II dog tags. Krieger-Pleus found the dog tags on a summer hike and contacted USAG Wiesbaden to see if they could be returned. Krieger-Pleus and his family were also given a set of commemorative dog tags as an additional token of appreciation by the USAG Wiesbaden director of Emergency Services who helped identify the WWII Soldier who returned to the U.S. after the war and lived into his 80s. The dog tags are now on display at the U.S. Army Europe Museum inside the Mission Command Center. For the complete story, visit https://www.army.mil/article/238636/german_family_finds_dog_tags_from_wwii_soldier.