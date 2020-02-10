Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Local German recognized for returning lost dog tags

    Local German recognized for returning lost dog tags

    Photo By Lisa Bishop | WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army Europe Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Jared Sembritzki...... read more read more

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    10.02.2020

    Story by Lisa Bishop 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army Europe Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Jared Sembritzki presented Simon Krieger-Pleus, a German national, a certificate of appreciation and coin Oct. 2 at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden for his discovery and return of a U.S. Soldier’s World War II dog tags. Krieger-Pleus found the dog tags on a summer hike and contacted USAG Wiesbaden to see if they could be returned. Krieger-Pleus and his family were also given a set of commemorative dog tags as an additional token of appreciation by the USAG Wiesbaden director of Emergency Services who helped identify the WWII Soldier who returned to the U.S. after the war and lived into his 80s. The dog tags are now on display at the U.S. Army Europe Museum inside the Mission Command Center. For the complete story, visit https://www.army.mil/article/238636/german_family_finds_dog_tags_from_wwii_soldier.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 06:08
    Story ID: 380405
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local German recognized for returning lost dog tags, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    dog tags
    EUCOM
    US Army
    StrongEurope
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT