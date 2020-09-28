Yokota Airmen Roundup For Training Rodeo

An increased level of readiness provides a prepared, lethal and resilient force which remains postured to support rapid global mobility.



To maintain those capabilities, the 374th Force Support Squadron participated in the 374th Mission Support Group’s war fighting skills training day, Sept. 28, at the Samurai Training Grounds on Yokota Air Base, Japan.



“Our war skills teams are built using our operational manning construct which focuses on the cross-utilization of our Air Force Specialty Codes across FSS,” said Lt. Col. Jennifer Chang, 374th FSS commander. “With approximately 1,100 Airmen and civilians, 11 Flights and five different military AFSCs in the Squadron, it is paramount that we develop our total force Airmen by leveraging our diverse skillsets to ensure we are able to provide rapid global sustainment operations.”



The day was composed of two blocks, war skills training and an Ability to Survive and Operate rodeo (ATSO), during which FSS Airmen worked alongside the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management section who ensured the correct procedures were accomplished during the training.



During the training, Airmen took part in a 30-minute rotation of a variety of work stations that focused on warfighting capabilities from Chemical Biological Radioactive Nuclear and Self-Aide Buddy Care, to post attack reconnaissance and asset covering and decontamination.



“Honing in on the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept, contingency familiarizations broaden our capability to fill-in where needed to ensure our quality of life networks are still able to project in a time of contingency,” said Chang.



The 374th FSS Airmen continue to be multi-capable in their skillsets and are prepared for future exercises through re-familiarization with CBRN and ATSO procedures. The exercise was a testament to all the coordination and hard work the squadron accomplished over the last few months and what led to the success of FSS’s first ATSO rodeo in over 5 years.



“Overall, it was a successful training day and it was a true team effort to make it so,” Chang said. “I am extremely proud of our FSS Airmen.”

