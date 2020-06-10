RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- The new TV season is here and the American Forces Network (AFN) is debuting many highly rated and eagerly anticipated shows.

A team led by AFN’s Chief of Entertainment Programming, Karreem Lowe, succeeded in locking in the broadcast rights for popular Nielsen ranked favorites and a multitude of new shows. Lowe says the entertainment gives viewers a touch of home.

“It’s important because it provides the AFN audience an opportunity to watch all the new programming that their stateside counterparts are watching,” he said. “This means for a large part, the AFN viewer is experiencing the same excitement about new programming that we have in the United States.”

Some of the new shows appearing on AFN|pulse include: Transplant, Filthy Rich, Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living and Next as well as new seasons of The Voice, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and The Goldbergs.

AFN has some great shows coming up for kids, as well. AFN|family refreshes its premiere blocks with new programming all week long beginning Nov. 11. Catch the premiere of Blue’s Clues & You, the new Sesame Street and some favorites from Disney Channel and Nickelodeon. Kids can look forward to the premieres of shows such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel’s Spider-man, Star Wars: Resistance and Big Hero 6.

The latest season of hit shows returning to AFN include: Chicago Med, Law & Order: SVU, The Blacklist, Superstore, Undercover Boss and The Good Doctor.

For a complete list of all the shows debuting or returning to AFN, visit The Big Deal blog or search the new/returning show tab https://myafn.dodmedia.osd.mil/SeriesCycle.aspx.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2020 Date Posted: 10.06.2020 20:58 Story ID: 380376 Location: RIVERSIDE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New TV Season Debuting on AFN, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.